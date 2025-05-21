May 19-25, 2025: 3 Chinese zodiac signs will receive luck by this weekend

Rabbit Chinese zodiac According to the weekly Chinese horoscope, you're one of the luckiest signs this week because things are finally falling into place for you. Not everyone gets what they wish for, but this week, you do. And it's been a long time coming. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative Image).(Freepik)

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 18-24, 2025

On May 21, you may get something you’ve needed or wanted for a while. These "receive" days are special. They’re about asking boldly and believing you deserve what you're asking for. Luck won’t just drop into your lap—you have to go for it. But the moment you ask, people will find it hard to say no, especially because you’ve truly earned it.

Dragon Chinese zodiac

The Chinese weekly horoscope predicts that you’ve got two good days this week, but May 22 will likely be your luckiest one, especially when it comes to your mindset.

You may have worked hard to train your mind to trust your inner voice. Even when others try to give you advice or pressure you to think differently, you stay true to what you believe is right.

That’s what makes this week special. While others might feel lost or unsure, you’re in control of your thoughts. You may choose where to put your focus.

Horse Chinese zodiac

You’re set to be the luckiest Chinese zodiac sign this week, and here’s why: you’ll finally get what you’ve been craving, true happiness and freedom.

You’ve always been wild at heart, someone who needs space to move, grow, and explore. When life tries to box you in, it drains your energy. But starting this week, especially around May 24, you’ll notice something shift. The energy around you will support your free-spirited nature. You’ll feel more in control of your time, your choices, and the way you live.

You may start to see how routines and plans can actually create more freedom, not less.

Disclaimer: This article is not predicted or written by any astrological expert. Reader's discretion is advised