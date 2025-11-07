Mercury goes retrograde in Scorpio 2025: Here's how the last retrograde will affect each zodiac sign

Mercury will go into reverse motion in Scorpio from November 10 to 29, 2025, causing some emotional upheaval and serious introspection. The 20-day span may bring about miscommunications, revelations, and chances for change. The impact of the retrograde will be experienced differently by each zodiac sign, some through their love lives, others in their job or spiritual growth. The situation is to stop and take stock, and then, if necessary, take the right action. Let us find out! Mercury retrograde in Scorpio 2025 predictions for each zodiac sign.

Also Read Retrogrades of 2025: A complete guide to navigating the retrograde of 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This retrograde prompts you to focus on your shared emotions, finances, and relationships with others. The issue of a past financial matter, such as debt or a joint investment, may resurface with a request for final closure. On the emotional side, it is time to have that hard conversation you have been putting off with a partner. Do not move forward; rather, be attentive. In fact, by uncovering these truths, you will be able to establish a trust that is far stronger than any single victory. You can transform your fear into courage and draw a new, surprising depth from it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Previous problems with partners or close friends may now be revisited. This process involves neither guilt nor shame, but rather gaining insight into one's habits and practices. What motivates you to select specific partners? What contracts do you have in your relationships? A past lover could show up, hinting not necessarily at rekindling the love but to provide a lesson in achieving closure. Openness is your assignment even when it is difficult. The solidity you desire can be found within the atmosphere of raw truth that you will create in your relationships.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, retrograde strikes your sphere of everyday life and well-being. While usually the most agile thinker around, you might now feel mentally less sharp and more apt to simplify your systems instead of refining them. Return to a work project that you thought was completed; you may discover an important detail you overlooked. Misunderstandings will likely occur with coworkers, so it's best to review your instructions one more time. An old health issue may arise, suggesting that a deeper examination of its cause, rather than just its symptom, is needed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The spotlight shines on your emotional side. This retrograde period is emotionally challenging for you, Cancer. A creative project you abandoned long ago might be calling for your attention again, bringing new inspiration with it. Or, an ex might come back in, waking up feelings you thought were gone for good. It is not about going through the same old drama, but rather recognising the deep wound or the real passion that connection once was. It’s also the right time to go back to the fun of creating, just like little kids do, but just for yourself. Follow your heart; it is ready to heal a portion of its past.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury retrograde is telling you to search into your heart and observe what is going on in your life privately and at home. The difficulties you have had with relatives or your living arrangement need to be addressed now. A talk with your mother or father, or perhaps a brother or sister, could clear away old misinterpretations. There may be a strong desire to revisit childhood stories and see how they have shaped you into the person you are today. It is also possible that you will face delays relating to investment decisions regarding land or property.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As Mercury’s favourite child, you are particularly affected by its retrogrades. This one affects your thoughts and interactions. Your usually clear mind might seem full of old worries and thoughts. Be alert to what is coming up again; there is a seed of truth in that mental loop. Double-check your emails and texts before hitting the send button because there is a lot of misunderstanding. It is an incredibly powerful time to revisit a subject you once studied, or a discussion with a sibling that ended unresolved. Do not overthink, but rethink; you are polishing your inner world by doing this.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This period invites you to rethink your standards and self-value, Libra. A long-standing matter regarding money, or a dilemma about what you really care about, is revisited. Did you charge less than deserved for a past assignment? Is a thing you previously desired still of significance to you? The matter is not solely monetary, but concerns your personal measure of self-worth. You may find yourself wanting to treat yourself to something unplanned; hold on and inquire if it aligns with your fundamental beliefs.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's your personal cosmic evaluation, Scorpio. With Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign, you're reinterpreting your essence, your looks, and your presence in society. Past selves will emerge in your mind, showing you the distance you have travelled. Old dialogues replay in your mind, granting you an unrecognised sense of closure. You might even encounter past acquaintances. Channel this powerful vibe into introspection, rather than revealing new personas. By the end of the month, you will have shed your worn-out skin and be ready for a new phase.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury wanders backwards through your innermost layers and exposes what has been concealed. This marks an era reminiscent of vivid dreams, whispers from the subconscious, and secrets revealed. You might want to seek solitude to deal with the past feelings or the unhealed grief that is now coming to the surface. It is not a time for taking bold steps; rather, it is a time for being silently reflective and gaining closure. A memory which was long forgotten may come to mind, aiding your comprehension of the current situation. Have faith in this process of letting something go.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your relationships are in the spotlight, Capricorn. Old mates might pop up again to make you think about the reasons for the sustainability of some friendships and the gradual disappearance of others. Community or group engagement may face obstacles that prompt you to revise plans made in the past, leading to more productive discussions. Be vigilant about what you share on social media, as miscommunication can escalate very fast. It is not about isolating people, but rather distinguishing which bonds are firmly established and which ones were simply a matter of convenience.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The universe accentuates your work and public persona. There may be a chance that a previously missed opportunity will come back to you or that someone who used to supervise or work with you will reach out again. This is a window to wrap up unfinished business and reassess lasting goals. Is the direction you are taking now really the one that reflects your true self? Be prepared for a potential misunderstanding with a superior, so make your message as clear and concise as possible. Don't resist the setbacks; instead, allow them to sharpen your vision.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This backward motion of Mercury encourages you to think broadly, and it also demands that you go back to your ideologies. A certain personal belief that you once considered sacrosanct needs to be scrutinised again. You might get in touch with a former instructor or have a conversation with someone who can offer a fresh perspective on an old lesson. Be cautious with your travel plans, as delays are likely; however, consider them a diversion that may lead to something significant. This is an excellent time to release a limiting belief that no longer serves your kind-hearted spirit.