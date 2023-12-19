Mercury Retrograde 2023: 4 zodiac signs that are going to see negative impacts in love and career life

The next three weeks will see the onset of Mercury retrograde, a period that can affect the following zodiac signs significantly. This planetary movement might bring challenges and disruptions for these particular signs, so staying cautious and prepared would be wise during this phase. The image shows the planet Mercury, smallest planet in our solar system. (Instagram/@nasa)

Gemini

A change in Mercury's position will have an impact on your life. This time, Mercury's impact will be on your close relationships and financial matters. You might feel extra sensitive, especially about things from your past that still bother you. It's a chance to deal with these issues.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Starting December 23, be careful in your relationships. There might be confusion, leading to misunderstandings. You could even run into an old partner, reopening old feelings or finally closing that chapter for good.

Virgo

As a Virgo native, Mercury's influence matters a lot to you because it's your ruling planet. The final mercury retrograde will likely bring changes in your love and romantic life. It's a time to think about what truly excites you and connects with your passions. You might revisit old relationships or hobbies, understanding how your interests have changed over time.

Starting on December 23, things might get more emotional, especially when it comes to your home and family. You might find yourself thinking about tough memories from your childhood. This could make it hard to handle your feelings. There might also be some misunderstandings in your family, making the atmosphere a bit tense.

Sagittarius

In the upcoming weeks, Sagittarius, you'll need to pay extra attention to your money matters. Mercury's influence will be on your finances, the things you own, and how secure you feel. It's a time to look at yourself and fix any money habits that might not be good for you.

You might find that you use money to feel better about yourself. This time can help you think about these habits and change them if needed. Later on, during Mercury's retrograde, try not to make big decisions about how you look, as you might not see yourself clearly.

Capricorn

Capricorn, get ready for Mercury's retrograde to have a big impact on you. It starts in your first house, which is all about yourself. You might face challenges and things that disrupt your usual routine. This might make you question who you are and what you believe in. But try not to overthink it too much because too many questions might make things more confusing.

This is a time to be flexible and let yourself try new things. You don't need a plan for everything in your life. As the retrograde goes on, things might calm down a bit, but you'll still be thinking deeply about yourself.