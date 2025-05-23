Mercury Transit Taurus 2025: See what's in the tarot cards for your zodiac sign

Aries Tarot card: Eight of Wands A forgotten dream or goal might come rushing back into your thoughts today. Whether it’s an old message or a random thought, take it as a sign to begin again. You're stronger now, more focused. Even one small step can restart your journey. Mercury Transit Taurus 2025 tarot readings for May 23, 2025.

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Today, your soul may crave quiet. In that stillness, something gentle and beautiful may arrive—an idea, a spark, or an answer. Give yourself the gift of silence and space. You don’t always have to chase clarity; sometimes it finds you.

Tarot card: The Moon

Not everything will be said out loud today, but that doesn’t mean you won’t understand. Pay close attention to body language and tone. Your intuition will be powerful; trust what it tells you, even when words fall short.

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Small efforts today will bring peace and ease tomorrow. Even if you're tired, know that what you build today—at work, home, or within—will matter later. The universe is watching, and your steady work will pay off.

Tarot card: Two of Cups

A heart-to-heart moment could surprise you today. When someone opens up to you, it might mirror your own feelings in a comforting way. Whether it deepens a bond or brings you closer to yourself, let that connection warm you.

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Something from your past—a person, a dream, or a memory—might show up unexpectedly. Don’t dismiss it. It could be a sweet reminder of who you are and what used to light you up. Let it guide you gently back to joy.

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

A burst of energy might help you complete something that’s been hanging over your head. Ride the wave. Even if it feels rushed or imperfect, this is your moment to finish strong. Focus on the passion, not perfection.

Tarot card: The Devil

Someone might challenge your ideas today. Instead of getting defensive, stay curious. This push might open up a new way of thinking or seeing something important. You're growing, even if it’s a bit uncomfortable.

Tarot card: The Moon

Your dreams are trying to tell you something. Don’t shrug them off—they may be filled with symbols or emotions pointing to something unresolved. Write them down if you can. Insight is hidden in the feelings, not logic.

Tarot card: The Tower

Expect the unexpected today. A sudden change might feel like chaos, but you’re steadier than you think. This shake-up is just proof of how far you’ve come. Let things shift. You’ll handle it with grace.

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Letting go doesn’t mean you lost—it means you’re ready for something better. Holding onto what’s not working is draining you. When you release it, you’ll feel lighter and open to new energy.

Tarot card: The Empress

Helping someone else today could help you discover something within yourself. Your kindness is powerful. In giving support, your own path may become clearer. Sometimes we find purpose not by looking inward, but by showing up for others.