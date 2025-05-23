Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mercury Transit Taurus 2025: See what's in the tarot cards for your zodiac sign

BySoumi Pyne
May 23, 2025 10:56 AM IST

Horoscope Today: Read about the tarot reading for May 23, 2025, when Mercury will move to Taurus.

Aries

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

A forgotten dream or goal might come rushing back into your thoughts today. Whether it’s an old message or a random thought, take it as a sign to begin again. You're stronger now, more focused. Even one small step can restart your journey.

Mercury Transit Taurus 2025 tarot readings for May 23, 2025.
Mercury Transit Taurus 2025 tarot readings for May 23, 2025.

Also Read Mercury Transit Taurus 2025: Here's how this may affect your love conversations

Taurus

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Today, your soul may crave quiet. In that stillness, something gentle and beautiful may arrive—an idea, a spark, or an answer. Give yourself the gift of silence and space. You don’t always have to chase clarity; sometimes it finds you.

Also Read Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 23, 2025

Gemini

Tarot card: The Moon

Not everything will be said out loud today, but that doesn’t mean you won’t understand. Pay close attention to body language and tone. Your intuition will be powerful; trust what it tells you, even when words fall short.

Cancer

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Small efforts today will bring peace and ease tomorrow. Even if you're tired, know that what you build today—at work, home, or within—will matter later. The universe is watching, and your steady work will pay off.

Leo

Tarot card: Two of Cups

A heart-to-heart moment could surprise you today. When someone opens up to you, it might mirror your own feelings in a comforting way. Whether it deepens a bond or brings you closer to yourself, let that connection warm you.

Virgo

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Something from your past—a person, a dream, or a memory—might show up unexpectedly. Don’t dismiss it. It could be a sweet reminder of who you are and what used to light you up. Let it guide you gently back to joy.

Libra

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

A burst of energy might help you complete something that’s been hanging over your head. Ride the wave. Even if it feels rushed or imperfect, this is your moment to finish strong. Focus on the passion, not perfection.

Scorpio

Tarot card: The Devil

Someone might challenge your ideas today. Instead of getting defensive, stay curious. This push might open up a new way of thinking or seeing something important. You're growing, even if it’s a bit uncomfortable.

Sagittarius 

Tarot card: The Moon

Your dreams are trying to tell you something. Don’t shrug them off—they may be filled with symbols or emotions pointing to something unresolved. Write them down if you can. Insight is hidden in the feelings, not logic.

Capricorn

Tarot card: The Tower

Expect the unexpected today. A sudden change might feel like chaos, but you’re steadier than you think. This shake-up is just proof of how far you’ve come. Let things shift. You’ll handle it with grace.

Aquarius

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Letting go doesn’t mean you lost—it means you’re ready for something better. Holding onto what’s not working is draining you. When you release it, you’ll feel lighter and open to new energy.

Pisces

Tarot card: The Empress

Helping someone else today could help you discover something within yourself. Your kindness is powerful. In giving support, your own path may become clearer. Sometimes we find purpose not by looking inward, but by showing up for others.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Mercury Transit Taurus 2025: See what's in the tarot cards for your zodiac sign
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On