Mercury Transit Taurus 2025: See what's in the tarot cards for your zodiac sign
Horoscope Today: Read about the tarot reading for May 23, 2025, when Mercury will move to Taurus.
Aries
Tarot card: Eight of Wands
A forgotten dream or goal might come rushing back into your thoughts today. Whether it’s an old message or a random thought, take it as a sign to begin again. You're stronger now, more focused. Even one small step can restart your journey.
Also Read Mercury Transit Taurus 2025: Here's how this may affect your love conversations
Taurus
Tarot card: Four of Swords
Today, your soul may crave quiet. In that stillness, something gentle and beautiful may arrive—an idea, a spark, or an answer. Give yourself the gift of silence and space. You don’t always have to chase clarity; sometimes it finds you.
Also Read Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 23, 2025
Gemini
Tarot card: The Moon
Not everything will be said out loud today, but that doesn’t mean you won’t understand. Pay close attention to body language and tone. Your intuition will be powerful; trust what it tells you, even when words fall short.
Cancer
Tarot card: Three of Pentacles
Small efforts today will bring peace and ease tomorrow. Even if you're tired, know that what you build today—at work, home, or within—will matter later. The universe is watching, and your steady work will pay off.
Leo
Tarot card: Two of Cups
A heart-to-heart moment could surprise you today. When someone opens up to you, it might mirror your own feelings in a comforting way. Whether it deepens a bond or brings you closer to yourself, let that connection warm you.
Virgo
Tarot card: Six of Cups
Something from your past—a person, a dream, or a memory—might show up unexpectedly. Don’t dismiss it. It could be a sweet reminder of who you are and what used to light you up. Let it guide you gently back to joy.
Libra
Tarot card: Knight of Wands
A burst of energy might help you complete something that’s been hanging over your head. Ride the wave. Even if it feels rushed or imperfect, this is your moment to finish strong. Focus on the passion, not perfection.
Scorpio
Tarot card: The Devil
Someone might challenge your ideas today. Instead of getting defensive, stay curious. This push might open up a new way of thinking or seeing something important. You're growing, even if it’s a bit uncomfortable.
Sagittarius
Tarot card: The Moon
Your dreams are trying to tell you something. Don’t shrug them off—they may be filled with symbols or emotions pointing to something unresolved. Write them down if you can. Insight is hidden in the feelings, not logic.
Capricorn
Tarot card: The Tower
Expect the unexpected today. A sudden change might feel like chaos, but you’re steadier than you think. This shake-up is just proof of how far you’ve come. Let things shift. You’ll handle it with grace.
Aquarius
Tarot card: Five of Cups
Letting go doesn’t mean you lost—it means you’re ready for something better. Holding onto what’s not working is draining you. When you release it, you’ll feel lighter and open to new energy.
Pisces
Tarot card: The Empress
Helping someone else today could help you discover something within yourself. Your kindness is powerful. In giving support, your own path may become clearer. Sometimes we find purpose not by looking inward, but by showing up for others.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope