New Moon in Gemini 2024: Impact of June's lunar day on 4 zodiac signs

The New Moon on June 6, 2024, at 8:37 a.m. EST, in Gemini marks the start of a new lunar cycle. This event brings fresh energy, perfect for initiating projects, learning new things, and making exciting social connections. This article discovers how this New Moon will affect the zodiac signs, especially those with Sun, Moon, or Rising signs in Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

New Beginnings and Self-Reflection: This New Moon rises in your first house of self, highlighting personal growth and new beginnings. It’s a time to reflect on your past and appreciate your progress. With Jupiter in Gemini, your identity and personal projects are expanding. Expect new social connections and celebrate how far you've come.

Home and Family Focus: This New Moon falls in your fourth house of home and family. It may bring intense emotions, prompting you to consider your responsibilities and recent changes in your personal life. Reflect on your roots and the lessons from your ancestors. Initiate new projects that strengthen your home foundation and let go of unhealthy habits from your upbringing.

Partnership Dynamics: This New Moon highlights your seventh house of partnerships. It urges you to address relationship issues and find a balance between your expectations and reality. Show empathy while maintaining boundaries. Use this time to strengthen your commitments and improve your connections.

Career and Public Image: The New Moon in Gemini illuminates your tenth house of career and public image. It's a time to manifest your professional goals and broaden your impact. Be honest about what you truly want to achieve and focus on goals that inspire you. Use both logic and imagination to pursue success and recognize the progress you’ve already made.