Panchang Today, November 1, 2026: Krishna Saptami under Pushya Nakshatra
Panchang November 1 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, November 1, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 1, 2026, in New Delhi favours steady attention to responsibilities, thoughtful communication and manageable plans, with favourable timings used selectively and caution periods treated as reminders to pause rather than reasons for worry.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:32 am
|Sunset
|5:36 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|4:13 pm to 5:36 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Amrit Kalam: 10:25 pm to 11:56 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Ahoi Ashtami
Basis: Kartika Krishna Ashtami; Region: North
|Kalashtami
Basis: Kartika Krishna Ashtami
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar offers a useful frame for reviewing personal responsibilities and deciding where clear direction is needed. Read alongside Krishna Saptami, it supports a measured approach: attend to what is already under way before adding more to the list. Pushya is traditionally associated with care and nourishment, which can translate into practical attention to home, dependable routines and the people who rely on you. The Moon in Cancer adds a similar emphasis on domestic concerns and considerate responses. Together, these indications suggest making room for both responsibility and sensitivity, without assuming that either must dominate the day. Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it useful to distinguish a genuine obligation from a task accepted merely out of habit. A modest plan, carried through patiently, is more consistent with this reading than an ambitious programme that leaves little room for others. These are traditional interpretive themes, not predictions about how the day will unfold, and they work best as prompts for deliberate choices.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day to organize pending work, check practical details and set a realistic order for the coming week's responsibilities. In traditional interpretation, the emphasis on steady care supports preparation more readily than hurried expansion. Review a proposal, clarify who is responsible for each task and identify what information is still missing before making an important commitment. If a decision involves money, deadlines or another person's consent, rely on the relevant facts and advice rather than timing alone. Keep a little room in the schedule for revisions. A completed, well checked task can be a more useful objective than several starts made without adequate preparation.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Pushya and the Cancer Moon place useful emphasis on care expressed through ordinary actions. This may be a suitable theme for checking in with family, sharing a household responsibility or giving someone an unhurried hearing. Avoid assuming that concern gives you the right to decide for another person. Ask what help is wanted, and make requests plainly rather than expecting others to infer them. If a conversation becomes difficult, return to the specific issue instead of bringing in older complaints. Those using the day's guidance can aim for a small, workable agreement rather than insisting that every difference be settled immediately.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who use Panchang as a framework for reflection may take a few quiet minutes to review where their attention is going. In traditional interpretation, the day's themes support looking at the balance between caring for others and keeping one's own commitments manageable. Consider which responsibilities are essential, which can be shared and which need a clearer boundary. An existing spiritual routine may be followed in its usual form, without adding unfamiliar practices for the sake of the date. Keep the exercise simple: identify one unfinished matter, one conversation needing care and one practical step that is within your control. Reflection need not become another demanding assignment.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 1, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Saptami until 2:51 pm; then Krishna Ashtami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Pushya until 4:30 am, Monday; then Ashlesha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Sadhya until 2:38 pm; then Shubha
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Bava until 2:51 pm; then Balava until 1:58 am, Monday; then Kaulava until 1:10 pm, Monday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Cancer
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:49 am
|5:41 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:15 am
|6:32 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:42 am
|12:26 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|10:25 pm
|11:56 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:54 pm
|2:39 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:36 pm
|6:02 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:36 pm
|6:53 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:39 pm
|12:31 am, Monday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|4:31 am, Monday
|6:33 am, Monday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Amrit Kalam, from 10:25 pm to 11:56 pm, for constructive work and meaningful plans. As this is a late window, choose something that fits comfortably into your normal schedule, such as refining a plan, preparing a considered message or bringing a manageable piece of work to completion. There is no need to postpone an essential daytime responsibility merely to place it here. In traditional interpretation, a favorable period is a planning aid, not a substitute for readiness, consent or sound judgement. Have the necessary information available beforehand and keep the objective specific. If using the window would disrupt rest or inconvenience someone else, practical circumstances should guide the choice rather than a desire to use every available minute.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|4:13 pm
|5:36 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|2:50 pm
|4:13 pm
|Yamaganda
|12:04 pm
|1:27 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|4:07 pm
|4:51 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|7:17 am
|8:01 am
|Varjyam
|1:17 pm
|2:45 pm
|Aadal Yog
|4:31 am, Monday
|6:33 am, Monday
Those who observe Panchang caution periods may prefer to defer avoidable new commitments during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 5:36 pm. Routine duties can still be approached calmly, with attention to checking details rather than anticipating trouble. Aadal Yog ends at 6:33 am, Monday, so readers considering the early hours of the following morning should note that this caution extends beyond Sunday. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Aadal Yog occur simultaneously in that early Monday period, giving mixed traditional indications. Neither should be presented as cancelling or overriding the other. For an optional important beginning, choosing a less ambiguous occasion may be simpler. If something cannot reasonably wait, use ordinary safeguards: confirm arrangements, read documents carefully and allow enough time. These labels are traditional scheduling guidance, not evidence that a difficulty must occur.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:32 am
|Sunset
|5:36 pm
|Moonrise
|11:36 pm
|Moonset
|12:47 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|4:39 pm to 6:05 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|4:13 pm to 5:36 pm
|Bengaluru
|4:25 pm to 5:53 pm
|Hyderabad
|4:18 pm to 5:44 pm
|Chennai
|4:14 pm to 5:42 pm
|Ahmedabad
|4:36 pm to 6:01 pm
|Pune
|4:35 pm to 6:01 pm
|Kolkata
|3:34 pm to 4:59 pm
|Jaipur
|4:20 pm to 5:43 pm
|Kochi
|4:33 pm to 6:01 pm
|Lucknow
|4:00 pm to 5:23 pm
|Indore
|4:24 pm to 5:49 pm
|Guwahati
|3:17 pm to 4:41 pm
|Chandigarh
|4:12 pm to 5:34 pm
|Surat
|4:37 pm to 6:02 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|3:58 pm to 5:25 pm
|Nagpur
|4:12 pm to 5:37 pm
|Coimbatore
|4:29 pm to 5:57 pm
|Varanasi
|3:53 pm to 5:17 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|3:46 pm to 5:11 pm
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the most useful approach is to keep plans proportionate, speak with care and give important choices adequate preparation. Use a favorable window when it suits the task, note the caution periods without anxiety, and let practical needs, reliable information and consideration for others remain central to the day.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More