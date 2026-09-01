Panchang Today, September 1, 2026: Krishna Chaturthi under Ashwini Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for September 1, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For September 1, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Mangalvar combines direct initiative with a need for restraint. The day may support practical starts, careful decisions and honest conversations, provided actions are guided by a steady mind rather than haste.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:59 am
|Sunset
|6:42 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|3:31 pm to 5:07 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Amrit Kalam: 7:42 pm to 9:15 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) often supports action, courage and the willingness to address pending matters directly. With Krishna Chaturthi, however, the day is not simply about speed. It also favors correction, careful handling of obstacles and attention to details before moving ahead.
Ashwini Nakshatra brings freshness, quickness and an instinct to take initiative, while the Moon in Aries adds confidence and a straightforward approach. Together, these influences can support decisive effort, but impatience may also become a source of avoidable mistakes. Overall, this is a day for practical beginnings that are backed by a clear plan. Vriddhi and Dhruva Yog can traditionally be read as supporting growth with stability, making enthusiasm and consistency equally important.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports taking action on tasks that have a clear purpose and practical next step. Mangalvar, combined with Ashwini Nakshatra and the Aries Moon, can encourage initiative where a decision or task has already been delayed. It may be a good time to draft a first version, make an important call, set a schedule or tackle a backlog.
At the same time, Krishna Chaturthi suggests giving proper attention to details. Check numbers, approvals and responsibilities before making a public commitment. If a matter is sensitive, keep the tone factual rather than forceful. Move quickly in preparation, but allow patience to guide execution. Sustainable progress is likely to be more useful than movement for its own sake.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy may favor honest and straightforward conversations, provided they are handled calmly. Ashwini Nakshatra and the Aries Moon can encourage quick responses, while Krishna Chaturthi suggests that an unresolved concern may still be present beneath the surface.
Ask clear questions rather than reopening several old issues at once. With family, colleagues or partners, practical cooperation may work better than emotional pressure. If someone sounds abrupt, give them space before responding. A short pause can prevent a minor misunderstanding from becoming a larger conflict. Simple reliability and thoughtful actions may speak more effectively today than dramatic words.
Reflection and spiritual routine
In traditional Panchang interpretation, this day is useful for examining where urgency is helping and where it is simply creating restlessness. The combination of Mangalvar, Krishna Chaturthi, Ashwini and the Aries Moon can create a strong desire to get moving, making a short and consistent reflective routine more useful than an ambitious one.
Use a quiet moment in the morning or evening to review your priorities or consider one persistent obstacle honestly. The purpose is not to withdraw from action but to create clearer self-direction. Ask which task genuinely deserves your effort and which reaction can be set aside. Reflection is likely to be most valuable when it leads to one practical correction and one realistic commitment for the days ahead.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|September 1, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Chaturthi until 7:41 am; then Krishna Panchami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Ashwini until 2:41 am, Wednesday; then Bharani
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vriddhi until 11:37 pm; then Dhruva
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Balava until 7:41 am; then Kaulava until 6:59 pm; then Taitila until 6:12 am, Wednesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Aries
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:28 am
|5:14 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:51 am
|5:59 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:55 am
|12:46 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|7:42 pm
|9:15 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:28 pm
|3:19 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:42 pm
|7:05 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:42 pm
|7:50 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:58 pm
|12:43 am, Wednesday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|5:59 am
|2:42 am, Wednesday
|Amrit Siddhi Yog
|5:59 am
|2:42 am, Wednesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:28 am to 5:14 am
An ideal time for quiet preparation, reflection or setting clear priorities before the day begins. Use this window to organize your thoughts and prepare for an important task without distraction.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:55 am to 12:46 pm
Well suited for a balanced push on an important matter, particularly work that requires concentration, confidence and thoughtful execution.
Amrit Kalam: 7:42 pm to 9:15 pm
An especially supportive period for constructive work and meaningful plans. It may suit a careful proposal, a serious review or a discussion that requires maturity and focus.
Those who follow Panchang timings may find it more useful to choose one worthwhile priority and use a favorable window fully rather than scattering attention across too many tasks.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|3:31 pm
|5:07 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|12:21 pm
|1:56 pm
|Yamaganda
|9:10 am
|10:45 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:31 am
|9:22 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|11:13 pm
|11:58 pm
|Varjyam
|10:50 pm
|12:23 am, Wednesday
|Vidaal Yog
|2:43 am, Wednesday
|5:59 am, Wednesday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 5:07 pm
If possible, avoid launching a major fresh initiative, signing off in haste or beginning a delicate conversation during this period. Instead, use the time for follow-up, filing, editing, travel preparation or routine maintenance.
Yamaganda and Gulika Kaal
These periods are traditionally better suited to lower-stakes work and tasks already in progress than to fresh beginnings. Use them for reviewing plans, organizing documents or completing routine responsibilities.
Dur Muhurtam and Varjyam
If possible, reserve these periods for routine work, revisions and preparation rather than important new initiatives or sensitive commitments. They can be useful for checking details and clearing smaller tasks.
If an important matter cannot be postponed, prepare thoroughly, confirm the essentials and slow the pace. These caution periods are not meant to stop the day; they simply encourage greater care, fewer assumptions and less emotional reactivity when making new moves.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:59 am
|Sunset
|6:42 pm
|Moonrise
|9:01 pm
|Moonset
|9:49 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|3:46 pm to 5:19 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|3:31 pm to 5:07 pm
|Bengaluru
|3:25 pm to 4:57 pm
|Hyderabad
|3:22 pm to 4:56 pm
|Chennai
|3:14 pm to 4:47 pm
|Ahmedabad
|3:48 pm to 5:22 pm
|Pune
|3:41 pm to 5:15 pm
|Kolkata
|2:45 pm to 4:19 pm
|Jaipur
|3:36 pm to 5:11 pm
|Kochi
|3:29 pm to 5:01 pm
|Lucknow
|3:16 pm to 4:51 pm
|Indore
|3:35 pm to 5:09 pm
|Guwahati
|2:33 pm to 4:08 pm
|Chandigarh
|3:33 pm to 5:09 pm
|Surat
|3:46 pm to 5:20 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|3:03 pm to 4:37 pm
|Nagpur
|3:21 pm to 4:55 pm
|Coimbatore
|3:27 pm to 4:59 pm
|Varanasi
|3:07 pm to 4:42 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|2:54 pm to 4:28 pm
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Mangalvar is best used for steady progress rather than dramatic leaps. Start what is necessary, correct what is pending and speak clearly without rushing. Those who follow Panchang timings may do best by combining initiative with restraint and keeping the day's biggest effort tied to a simple, workable plan.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More