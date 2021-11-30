Pisces Daily Horoscope for Nov 30: Love is in the air

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may have to take some big decision today. Make sure you research and deliberate fully before making up your mind. Your hard work is likely to attract not only success but also attention of influential people. It is advised to leverage on it to get closer to your goals. Some of you may face challenges in personal and expert life. But your dominant traits, including your gracious and sensitive nature may see you sail through any difficult situation with ease and even make a mark for yourself. Students must not underestimate their abilities due to ongoing criticism from others. It is better to enroll yourself in a professional course to make the grade. An inheritance or some sale on an ancestral property may resolve any financial issues you may be facing. Your road trip may hit a roadblock due to vehicle snag.

Pisces Finance Today

Those who own a business, their risk-taking tendency may remain high time and promises to bring handsome profit if they make calculated moves. Those playing stock can also expect to strike it rich today.

Pisces Family Today

The day is favorable for a matrimonial or religious event within the family along with the strong possibility of marital bliss. The things which were life incomplete on the domestic front life like renovation, or vacation can happen successfully.

Pisces Career Today

If you want to do better in your career, then you are advised to strategize a new plan without wasting time. This may enable you to come into prominence at on professional front. Some of you can expect a transfer at work.

Pisces Health Today

On the health front, avoid intoxication or unhealthy choices and practice moderation in all that you do. There are indications of your parents’ health declining a little. You are advised to remain watchful in this regard.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your romantic relationship is likely to very be harmonious. Your significant other is likely to be very loyal and understanding. Spending the evening in a romantic restaurant or indulging in movie time at home may add a spark to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Birthday Thought

Nov 30

Your ruling influences no. 3, planet Jupiter. You will enjoy very good health this year and will be able to bravely face the challenges before you. Most of you will enjoy very good financial health, this year. Some of you may even inherit ancestral property. Those of you in the teaching and the writing line can look forward to a very successful year. Travel to places of pilgrimage is very much on the cards for you this year. Your Significant Months are March July and December.

