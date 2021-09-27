Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: You will get family support

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, you are a carefree and free-spirited individual and you love the open waters. Your artistic bent of mind will be quite in demand and the creative fields will be more than welcoming you with open arms. You will suitably be rewarded for your hard work and determination and chances are bright of you prospering on an international platform. There will be minor hiccups, but you need to ignore them to surge ahead with confidence. Your health will need a break and you will have to slow down to understand the complexities of life. You will experience stability in your relationships and will nurture them well. Matters related to an ancestral property will bear fruits and the decision is likely to go in your favour.

Pisces Finance Today

Investments made in the past are likely to bring good returns. Your financial position will remain strongest today and your careful saving will help you spend money on items of luxury as well as necessity.

Pisces Family Today

Your family will stand by you in your toughestdecisions and you will find it relieving. A family occasion will bring all your relatives and friends together, which will fill your home with happiness and cheer.

Pisces Career Today

Some of you are likely to be transferred to your home town. Your hard work will be recognized and your efforts will be lauded by your subordinates and seniors alike. Polish your skills to get noticed amongst your bosses.

Pisces Health Today

You need to shun your sedentary lifestyle or it will start to show its manifestations in the form of weight-related diseases like diabetes and joint pains. Practice running and jogging exercises to stay fit and in good shape.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your love life will blossom like a flower and you will enjoy quiet time together in the company of your beloved. Nurturing your romantic relationship will lead your partner to commit to you and you are likely to tie the knot very soon.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

