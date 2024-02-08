 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 predicts abundance with sapphire | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 predicts abundance with sapphire

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 predicts abundance with sapphire

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 08, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for February 8, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Minor health and wealth issues exist today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be cool even in turbulent times

Despite friction in the love life, try to find the best in a relationship. Handle the professional pressure to deliver supreme outputs. Minor health and wealth issues exist today.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024: Pisces natives will find new love.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024: Pisces natives will find new love.

While trouble in a relationship can dampen your spirit, single Pisces natives will find new love. You are good at your job and this will prove excellent results. Both health and wealth are also good today.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Single Pisces natives will meet someone special who will change their lives forever. Be sincere in your love life and also ensure you value the person. Avoid getting into arguments and instead spend more time praising each other. View the positive things in the lover and also take a call on the future. Some natives will see an ex-lover playing an active role in their life but this will impact your existing relationship today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

You may put down the paper and attend an interview to receive a new offer letter. IT professionals will have direct conversations with clients abroad and this will be crucial for your career. Some healthcare professionals will see opportunities abroad. It is wise to have a good rapport with the seniors and skip office politics. Show a willingness to take up new roles which will also have an impact during promotion discussions.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Some Pisces natives will face trouble handling wealth today. Though there will be a good inflow of wealth, unnecessary expenses can impact the financial status. Be careful while investing in a new business. Have a proper financial plan and this is crucial as losing money is the last thing you want. Today is also good to buy home furniture or even to invest in real estate. Some natives will inherit family property. Ensure you do not lend a big amount to someone as getting it back can be a herculean task.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You may have issues related to the eyes and ears. Seniors should be careful while having breathing issues, especially in the second half of the day. Be sensitive when it comes to heart and liver-related issues and do not miss the medicines. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On