Pisces Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: Cosmic blessings in love

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, tou are a person of principles Let your sincerity speak in love life. Be professional while handling crucial tasks at the office. Financial issues demand control over expenditure today. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the disputes in the love affair to have a great day. Show diligence at the workplace. Minor financial issues exist, and you need to control the expenditure. Health is, however, good today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Stay happy in your love life. Today, you are blessed with love, and your partner will be a pillar in both personal and professional endeavors. Your partner expects you to spend more time together. Those who are single will find the right person today, mostly in the second half. Married females must be careful about the interference of relatives or siblings irritating them. Speak about this with your spouse today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your career will be productive today. Those who are into sales and marketing will travel today. Team leaders and managers need to be impartial with the team members and must take the team along with them. Students applying to foreign universities will have reason to smile. Fortunate entrepreneurs will also expand the trade to locations abroad. Businessmen can launch new ventures in the second half of the day. Those who aspire to launch a business will find no day more suitable than today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth can be an issue. You will not get the expected returns from investments. You need to control the expenditure today. There will be monetary help from siblings, which will also help you pay all pending dues. Some professionals will succeed in selling off a property. However, today, it is not good to try luck in speculative business. Handle property issues carefully. Businessmen will also face trouble in raising the funds.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Health will be good, but those who have cardiac issues must be careful while lifting heavy objects. You must also focus on your diet and must also skip oily and greasy stuff today. You may develop minor infections such as viral fever, sneezing, sore throat, or mild digestive issues that won’t be serious. Spend time with the family in the evening. This will keep you calm and composed.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)