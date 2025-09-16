Pisces Horoscope Today for September 16, 2025: Businessmen may gain success over rivals

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue spreading happiness around Today, the love affair will see pleasant moments. Take up new tasks at the workplace to prove your diligence. Both your wealth and health are also good. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be romantic and ensure you spend more time with your partner. New tasks at the workplace will demand multitasking. Handle wealth carefully. Today, health will also be on your side.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You should also be careful when making statements and spending time with your lover. Some words or phrases may be misunderstood by the lover, and this may lead to chaos. Be careful not to behave harshly at a family or public event towards your lover, which can lead to disastrous situations. Some fortunate natives will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair, bringing back happiness to life. Married females will be happy to start a family.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

You will need to multitask and will also outshine the other team members in achieving the target. Be innovative at team meetings and always come up with ideas that are best suited for the situation. Your enthusiasm will win accolades from the management, and this will reflect in the promotion that will happen sooner. Always maintain your patience on the office floor and stay away from gossip, office politics, and ego clashes. Businessmen may gain success over rivals, and today is a good time to consider business expansion.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

You are good with money. Some females will resolve property issues within the family, while you may also win a legal battle that will also settle monetary issues. Today is also a good day to renovate the home or to buy electronic appliances. Avoid financial transactions with strangers today, especially while travelling. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

No serious medical issue will come up. However, it is good to pay more focus on the lifestyle. Overcome the dietary issues and have a meal rich in proteins and vitamins. You may also start the day with exercise and ensure you provide time for the family, which will help you stay mentally healthy today. A few seniors may suffer pain in their legs.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)