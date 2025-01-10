Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2025 predicts financial aid from in-laws

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 10, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. There will be no serious financial issues.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not give up

Look for pleasant moments in the love affair. Overcome the professional challenges and deliver the best results. No serious financial issue also exists today.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2025: You may also receive financial support from your spouse or in-laws.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2025: You may also receive financial support from your spouse or in-laws.

Cut down personal egos for a happy relationship. Handle professional crises with care and handle money issues with sincerity. Your health will also be in good shape today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor hiccups, your romantic relationship will be good today. No matter how long you are in a relationship, the bonding will be stronger and you’ll share feelings, emotions, and dreams. You should be open in communication and find time to sit together. Those who are single may find a new interesting person but analyze every factor before you propose. Married females may conceive and those who have minor issues at the house of the husband should resolve this through open communication.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

There will be minor issues at work and it is crucial you keep the management happy. You may also expect the support of the client in meeting the best result in a project. Some tasks will demand you to stay additional hours at the workstation. Traders will succeed in getting good money. No office politics will help you today and instead, you will be in an embarrassing situation. Entrepreneurs may face challenges from authorities related to licensing and funding today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

There will be no serious financial issues. You may develop monetary arguments with friends and it is crucial to avoid such situations. Your hard work will yield results but you need to control the unlimited expenditure. This is a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. Entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds as needed without much fuss. You may also receive financial support from your spouse or in-laws.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Some minor ailments may disturb the skin, ears, or eyes. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps keep health problems at bay. Children should be careful while playing as minor cuts may happen. Seniors will have pain in joints today. There can be issues related to the kidney and heart, which would be most visible in male natives.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On