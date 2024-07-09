 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts frictionless affair | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts frictionless affair

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 09, 2024 02:10 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for July 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love affair free from friction.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a good team player

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024. Put in efforts to give the best performance at work.
Keep the love affair free from friction. Put in efforts to give the best performance at work. Minor financial issues do exist today but your health is perfect.

Ensure you stay happy with your lover. Your commitment at work promises better results. Handle multiple responsibilities at the office today. No major financial issues will exist. You are also healthy today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

A caring and affectionate lover will make the day more romantic. Spare more time with the lover to share both happiness and grief. Some love affairs may not be productive while your lover will prefer you to be sensitive towards the preferences. Do not let a third person enter your love life. Minor arguments may come up over the previous relationship. Married Pisces natives should stay away from extramarital affairs that can lead to chaos.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will give you opportunities to prove your mettle. Handle every task with diligence. Team leaders need to be careful to take the entire crew along with them. New joiners at the office need to be careful in a team meeting today. New opportunities to switch jobs will be there. IT, healthcare, hospitality, media, animation, and architecture professionals will see opportunities abroad. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers will have a tough time and must be careful about the final figures today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Freelancing work will also bring in good output. Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want. Today is also a good time to buy a new vehicle. Today, you may also resolve a long-pending financial dispute with a relative. Some male natives will be keen to invest for the long term and you may consider the stock market and speculative business.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You are good in health today. This gives you the chance to take part in adventure activities. However, be careful while driving in hilly terrains. Some minor infections may be there including viral fever, oral health issues, and pain in joints and elbow today. Infection in the eyes may also disturb your day. Skip the meal rich in oil and grease to replace it with a protein and nutrient-rich menu.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

