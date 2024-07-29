Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024 predicts minor financial hiccups

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Resolve troubles with your attitude Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024. You will be successful in meeting the professional requirements.

Overcome the issues in the love affair and spend more time to meet the professional requirements. You should cut down on the expenditure. My health is good today.

Take up the initiative to settle the troubles in the love life. You will be successful in meeting the professional requirements. Be careful about the financial expenditure. You will be healthy today but ensure you take care of the diet.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in romance and your partner prefers your presence today in life. Surprise the lover with unexpected gifts to make the day lovely. You may also consider having a long drive tonight that can add fun to the romance. Some Pisces females will receive a proposal at the workplace or classroom. You may take the relationship to the next level while married natives should not get into office romance. Some long-distance relationships will require more communication today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Continue your commitment at work and this will give positive results. Brush up your skills as your performance needs to impress the clients, especially from abroad. Some Pisces professionals will get a hike in salary or can expect an appraisal. Those who are into business may have minor setbacks but things will be back on track in a day or two. Ensure you resolve issues with partners as this is required for business expansions. Students will find success in competitive examinations.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day will see minor financial hiccups. Take care of the expenditure and do not send on luxury items. Some females will see financial support from siblings while a few male natives will require funding funds for business needs. You may resolve a monetary issue with a relative. Today is not the time to donate money to charity.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You may also have anxiety-related problems today that require special care. Females working in the kitchen need to be careful about minor cuts while chopping vegetables. You may also develop cardiac or kidney-related issues today and would need medical attention. Handle office pressure and do not let it impact your sleep. Your diet should have more vegetables and fruits while today is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)