Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts new business deals

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, prove your mettle at work Despite minor challenges in love life, you will see pleasant moments to cherish. Handle the professional issues diligently. You should handle wealth carefully. Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024: Despite minor challenges in love life, you will see pleasant moments to cherish.

Spend more time with the lover. You will have a productive day at the office. Both finance and health will be good. However, pay attention while walking or using a staircase.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You will make the day special in terms of love. Plan a weekend filled with adventure. Some minor tremors will be there but you will overcome them with a positive note. Be careful while discussing the past and avoid incidents that may hurt the lover. Ensure you maintain mutual respect and value the relationship. Some Pisces natives will see the interference of a third person which can lead to chaos in the love affair. Stop this and discuss with the lover.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

No serious professional issue will be present today. You are good at making vital decisions in the workplace. Some team leaders will have problems in tackling politics within the team. However, ensure it does not impact the total output. You can expect a change in role while government employees can have a location change. Your communication skills will work out in crucial discussions and negotiations with clients. A good business developer should also come out with innovative ideas today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

The first half is good for buying real estate. Some natives will also buy a new car today. Entrepreneurs will find funds for business expansion. A legal issue will need you to spend a big amount today. A sibling or a senior member of the family will also need financial support for medical care. Some Pisces natives will not receive funds as per the expectation for business expansion but the spouse will be helpful here.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Do not leave even minor issues unchecked. Seniors may have a threat of lung disorder today. Children may also suffer from viral fever, disrupting the day. Athletes can develop minor injuries which are not serious. Stay healthy by consuming a healthy diet that includes low sugar, more vegetables, and no aerated drinks. Some old natives may suffer from pain in the knees or joints.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)