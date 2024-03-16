 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts a new source of income | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts a new source of income

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 16, 2024 12:24 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for March 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Have a great day in terms of your job.

Pisces – 19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you look confident today

Have a great day in terms of your job. Minor hiccups in the love life need special attention. Financially you are good today but also expect minor health issues.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024: Financially you are good today but also expect minor health issues.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024: Financially you are good today but also expect minor health issues.

Settle love-related issues with special care. Keep ego out of the love life and approach issues diligently. You will succeed in achieving all professional goals. Financially you are good. Pay more attention to your health.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

There will be an outside interference that may cause chaos in the love life. Avoid this to keep the relationship intact. Your lover will be influenced by a friend, relative, or even an ex-lover which can lead to a disastrous situation. Married females may have issues related to the family of the spouse. Talk about it with the husband and troubleshoot it before the day ends. Some love affairs may become toxic and it is good to come out of the relationship.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be confident while attending job interviews as you have higher chances of winning them. Those who have a plan to quit the job can pick the first part of the day to put down the paper. Professionals who aspire to move abroad will find new opportunities. Healthcare professionals will spend more time at work and chefs too will have to do overtime today. Students will clear the examinations and new joiners at an office will find the right space to fit in.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Money will come in from multiple sources. You may sell off a property or even inherit a family property. A legal issue will be settled which will also cut down legal expenses. You may renovate the house and can also invest in fixed deposits and mutual funds that are relatively safer. Businessmen may receive long-pending dues. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy relative or friend today.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

There will be minor issues related to the lungs and liver. You may require medical attention in the first part of the day. Diabetic Pisces natives need to be careful about their diet. Some female natives may complain about migraine and stomach issues. Children may also develop minor bruises while playing today.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
