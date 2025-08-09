Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for August 9, 2025: Financial success may knock your door soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 04:19 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: You are fortunate, as the financial success will be there.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not be too emotional

Consider taking the relationship to the next level today. Prefer the challenge in the workplace to give the best results. Both wealth and health are positive.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the relationship free from turbulence. You may succeed in meeting the professional expectations. You are fortunate, as the financial success will be there, and your health will also be good today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will have minor issues in the first part of the day, and it is good to be careful about the words and statements you make while sitting together. Do not let a third person interfere in the love affair. This can lead to tremors. Do not delve into the past and instead indulge in discussions over the future. Some females will be fortunate to patch up with their ex-lover. However, you should also be careful not to hurt the present relationship.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Take up new roles at work. Ensure you work additional hours to meet the deadlines. Some tasks, especially those related to machines, may involve multiple stakeholders, and you should be ready to give up your ego to excel. Those who are into the trade of jewelry, textiles, footwear, computer products, electronics, and automobiles will see opportunities to expand the trade.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. You may prefer safe investments, and females will resolve a monetary issue with a friend or relative today. Some natives will find success in legal disputes. You may also need to spend today on a celebration or event within the family. You can also pick the first part of the day to donate to charity. Businessmen will raise the funds for trade expansions.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Avoid lifting heavy objects, especially in the second part of the day. Females need to be careful while working in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen while chopping vegetables. Children will have bruises while playing. Viral fever, sore throat, digestive issues, and skin allergies will be common today. You should also be ready to consult a doctor for oral health issues.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
