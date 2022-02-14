Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 14: Give the best effort in love

Sagittarius (Nov 20 - Dec 21)



You’re highly optimistic and curious. Two traits that might make it or break it for you. Striking a balance is imperative. While optimism is extremely good, realism is needed too. At the same time, don’t let your curiosity and thirst to know and learn more make you restless and jump from one decision to another. This won’t do you any good. Have patience and trust the process.

Sagittarius Finance today



You’ve made good investments in the past and may receive money from the same. Profits may pour in from unexpected quarters, which may take care of your monthly expenses. Your business is likely to expand and flourish soon. Income from a side business is also set to increase.

Sagittarius Family today



On the domestic front, you may take interest in homely activities, which is likely to lift everyone's spirit. Spending time with your loved ones may bring harmony at home. Paying attention to their needs may bring happiness and positivity in the house.

Sagittarius Career today



On the professional front, you may lag, as distractions are likely to affect your ability to focus. This might impact your chances of a salary increment. Try to win over your bosses to save your career with your dedication and commitment.

Sagittarius Health today



A healthy body and a healthy mind are two things that you're constantly striving for. This is really good for you. The goal isn’t to be perfect but to keep making progress, which you certainly are. Good going.

Sagittarius Love life today



Don’t let your words spoil the relationship. Keep a check on your tongue. You don’t want to regret something and end up losing someone valuable. Try and mend things with your partner, show them why you’re so troubled. Communication is key to a healthy, happy relationship. If they love you deeply, they’ll understand what you’re going through. Give it time.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

