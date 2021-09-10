Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 10: Pick health over work

Sagittarius

Generous, noble and caring Sagittarius often forget to prioritise their own happiness before others. You find it nearly impossible to say no. You are always at your friends' and colleagues' beck and call, bending over backwards to meet their needs. Helping others is a noble thing to do but not at the cost of your own comfort and happiness. There is a difference between helping someone and letting them take advantage of you. Learn to say NO to the irrational demands of your colleagues or the sudden whims of your friends. Put your joy and mental wellbeing before everything and anyone else. You deserve it Sagittarius!

Now let stars take you on a ride in your day.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Desire to possess everything you find aesthetically pleasing will make a hole in your budget if you do not practice self-control. Over luxuriating will not sit square with your finances. Be mindful of it.

Sagittarius Family Today

Apart from the usual difference of opinions with your family members due to the generation gap, everything else would be ordinary. No substantial ups and downs are to be encountered in the family.

Sagittarius Career Today

The office environment will be a tad heavy. Challenges with teamwork and cooperation may occur. On a lighter note, the workload will keep you too busy to notice the office environment.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may find yourself vulnerable to the flu or viral. Take immunity boosting drinks. Taking serious health precautions will help ameliorate seasonal ailments.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Even the happiest of love stories have a low point where it looks like everything will go south. Unfortunately, this may be one of those times in your life. Nonetheless, keep trying to make things better and to remove any misgivings there might be. Your love life will be back on track within no time.

Lucky Number- 8

Lucky Colour- Lavender

