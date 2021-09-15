Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 15: Your discretion will pay off

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Anticipate the day to bring you enhancements and alterations in your social life and vocation. Not only will be able to fulfill all your pending works, but the stars will favour you in making new plans which may succeed. Your unerring judgment and quick decision-making abilities are likely to reflect well on your professional standing. Your tendency to inspire the people around them to live their best lives will draw people to you, cutting across society and status lines. Your sense of humor will make spontaneous and fun and you are likely to find yourself surrounded by a lot of friends.You will want to renovate your existing home and will spare no expenditure to change the ambiance of your home. You may get the opportunity to go on your dream holiday.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Today, several transactions of money will move forward paving the way for good inflow of funds. Your financial acumen will help you rake in the moolah by playing the stocks well.

Sagittarius Family Today

Relationship between family members can see a little bitterness over some unilateral decisions. Seeking consent or opinion of all will resolve the issue. A family youngster or child will need a firm handling to mend wayward ways.

Sagittarius Career Today

You can put in your best at work,as dedicated professionals are likely to advance through new work opportunities. With your self-confidence and eye for detail you succeed in making significant gains on your profession front.

Sagittarius Health Today

Health remains excellent, as you eat right and remain regular in exercise. Meditating will help calm you down. Taking a break from work will be helpful.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

There is a great chance to meet that special person who will turn your world upside down and even convince you to take the step towards marriage. There will be much passion and pleasure in your love life, as you forge a deeper and stronger bond.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver





