Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023 predicts good news at home

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, nothing will bother you today Have a happy romantic life today backed by a good professional one. Both your wealth and health can have minor issues and handle them smartly today Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 29, 2023: Have a happy romantic life today backed by a good professional one.

Efficiently settle love-related issues before the day ends. You will see opportunities at the workplace to prove your mettle. However, both health and wealth can trouble you, and take appropriate steps.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Handle love-related issues with a positive attitude. Though minor ego-related issues will be there in life, avoid arguments and even personal verbal abuses which won’t give a good result. Stay away from all extra affairs as our partner may find it out today, which may even cause serious disasters in life including a breakup. Female Sagittarius has higher chances of getting conceived and single females need to be careful while spending time with their boyfriend.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You will continue to perform outstandingly in the office, winning accolades. Some seniors will play politics against you and ensure you eschew the troubles. Contribute to the organization unapologetically and this will help you be in the good book of the management. You may visit a foreign land for official purposes. The chance of a promotion is on the card. Be sensitive towards the demands of your team members and also confirm to achieve every assigned target.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Despite being prosperous, you are advised to not spend lavishly on luxury items. Ensure you handle wealth smartly and also repay a loan today. You may purchase home appliances and electronics today. But this is not a good time to try the luck in the speculative business. A medical issue will need you to financially assist a friend today. Take the help of a financial expert for better decisions.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a healthy lifestyle, free from alcohol and tobacco. Minor nerve-related ailments may be there for seniors. Females with asthma complaints should be careful while venturing outside. Those who are into sports may develop minor injuries today. Meditate in the morning or evening to have control over emotions and this will benefit you today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857