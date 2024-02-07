 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 7, 2024 predicts disturbing health | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 7, 2024 predicts disturbing health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 07, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for February 7, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be fair in the love life and pamper the partner to see the results.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, tackle the problems around you

A happy romantic life &a satisfying professional life are today’s highlights. Handle wealth smartly as minor money issues exist. No health issues exist today.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 7, 2024: A happy romantic life &a satisfying professional life are today’s highlights.

Be fair in the love life and pamper the partner to see the results. Despite the challenges, you’ll perform proficiently in the office. Avoid spending high on luxury. Health is also on your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while having arguments as your words may be misunderstood by the lover. This may hamper the chances of settling things. Some Sagittarius females will get a proposal from someone they closely know. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Long-distance love affairs may not be fruitful today and even see a breakup. Have a cordial relationship where you respect the opinions of the partner.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

No major professional issue will disturb you today. Your commitment will work out while dealing with foreign clients today. Show your valor while handling crucial tasks at team meetings. Some businessmen may face issues from local authorities today and it is crucial to handle them diplomatically before the end of the day. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money in business and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Be careful in financial deeds. Some major issues may happen and it is crucial especially when you dealing with strangers. Those who are traveling should be careful while making online transactions. Some fortunate Sagittarius natives will also inherit ancestral property. Those who are passionate about the stock market and speculative business can also try luck there. You may also win a legal issue over property today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, Sagittarius natives with breathing issues must be careful while venturing out. To be healthy, follow a menu free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. Today is good to quit both tobacco and alcohol. In addition, you may also start attending a yoga session. Some children may have bruises while playing. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

