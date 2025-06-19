Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Sagittarius Horoscope for 19 June 2025: An ex-lover may come back

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 19, 2025 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a good listener

Look for options to enhance your professional skills. There will be happiness in the relationship and wealth will also come in. Your health is good today.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: There will be challenges that may require you to work additional hours.
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: There will be challenges that may require you to work additional hours.

You’ll experience a fabulous love life where all issues will be settled through open communication. Ensure you meet up the expectations in the professional life. Both health and wealth are positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will see hiccups and it is crucial to resolve them before the day ends. An ex-lover may be back in the life. This may bring happiness but you should also be careful to not hurt the current relationship. Female natives may receive the support of parents while some natives who are about to be separated may also reconcile, settling the issues. You should also be a good listener today and must give an ear to the concerns of the lover.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Continue giving the best results at work. There will be challenges that may require you to work additional hours. IT, healthcare, banking, human resources, administration, legal, media, and advertising professionals will see opportunities to prove their diligence. You can also update the resume as you may receive interview calls. If you are keen to relocate to a new place, the chances will be available. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to expand the trade to new territories. Students will be required to focus more on their studies.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity will help you make crucial investment decisions. You will be successful in meeting the personal demands and a sibling may also ask for financial assistance that you cannot refuse. Some natives will be happy to buy electronic appliances. Those who want to buy or sell a property will be successful. Businessmen will also raise funds through promoters and will succeed in clearing all pending dues today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

There will be no serious health issues but some natives may develop bruises and children need to be careful while playing. You may have viral fever or sore throat but they won’t disturb the day. It is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. The second part of the day is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope for 19 June 2025: An ex-lover may come back
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On