Fri, Dec 19, 2025
Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 19, 2025: Do not get into an argument with seniors

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 04:09 am IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: Pick the second part of the day to resolve a financial crisis.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love challenges

No major issue will erupt in the love affair &you will be able to spare time for love. You may plan smart financial investments. Do your best at the office.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Today, your relationship will see no major changes. However, be careful to keep the lover in a good mood. No professional challenge will affect your performance. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial in the relationship. Be considerate and also ensure you spare more time today for your lover. Some love affairs will see tremors in the form of ex-lovers. You should be faithful to your lover today. Avoid unpleasant conversations and try to keep your partner comfortable. You may discuss the future and also introduce the lover to the family. Married females may also have issues with the siblings of their spouse. They should discuss it with their spouse today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will see minor hiccups today. There will be trouble over office politics. Do not get into an argument with seniors. You may also be required to prepare reports and presentations. Utilize your communication today at client sessions, and some females will also be successful in getting an appraisal. Those who aspire to move abroad will have good options. Businessmen handling healthcare, food, construction, machines, and automation will have a tough time. Students waiting for admission in foreign universities will be successful.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However, you must be careful about the expenditure. You are good at buying electronic appliances. Pick the second part of the day to resolve a financial crisis. Be careful while dealing with trading, as there are risks involved. You may also find funds to contribute to a family event. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions through partnerships.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will come up. However, some females will complain about pain in joints, and children will suffer from viral fever or a sore throat. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. Females may develop rashes on the skin. There can be minor breathing issues, but this would only be amongst those who have asthma issues.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On