Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025: The second part of the day might be good to attend a job interview
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: It is good to avoid blind investments in the stock market.
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No challenge will stop you
You will see some exciting moments in love. Handle the crucial official tasks to be professionally successful. Wealth & health are also positive today.
Cut down personal egos for a happy relationship. You should be ready to take up new tasks at work, and each one will help you professionally grow. Both health and wealth are positive today.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Do not hurt the emotions of the lover, as this can lead to chaos. Lovers can consider taking the relationship to the next level. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over the phone and must share emotions without inhibition. You should also stay away from extramarital relationships. Your parents may approve of the relationship. Married females may conceive today. Single natives will also be successful in finding new love today.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Project yourself as a committed professional who will work out during appraisal discussions. Some females will be victims of office politics. The second part of the day is good to attend a job interview. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money today. It is good to resolve all issues with the seniors. Traders may develop minor licensing issues, and there can also be trouble with local authorities that demand immediate attention.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
No major financial issues will come up. It is good to avoid blind investments in the stock market. Your dues will be cleared, and a bank loan will be approved. Those who have a medical emergency will find help from even relatives and friends. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace, while the second part of the day is also good for donating to charity.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
There will be no serious medical issues. However, some females may complain about gynecological issues. You may develop issues associated with the lungs and kidneys today. Children need to be careful, as minor bruises may happen while playing. You should also avoid adventure activities, including underwater sports. The second part of the day is good to quit both alcohol and tobacco.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
