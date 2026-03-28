Sagittarius Horoscope Today for March 28, 2026: Expect a rekindling with an old love

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for positive opportunities Be diplomatic in love life and realistic at the office. Confirm smart investments for a better financial position. Be careful about the health requirements. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Take up new roles at work to prove your professional mettle. Pay attention to the issues in the relationship and keep the lover in a good mood. Have a planned financial life for a better future. Your health is also good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today Your relationship will be productive, and new opportunities will also knock on the door to augment romance. Be cool even while having disagreements, and do not let emotions guide in decision making in romance-related matters. It is also good to surprise the lover with gifts in the first part of the day. Some fortunate natives may go back to their ex-lover after settling past issues. A third person may try to influence your decisions that need utmost care.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Settle the trouble within the team. IT professionals, engineers, salespersons, and lawyers will have stiff competition today, and it is important to outshine the other team members to grow professionally. You may handle client issues successfully. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers. Brush up on your skills, as a job interview will be there. Businessmen would find suitable partners today, especially in the second half of the day.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today You must be careful with your financial status today. Some trouble will come in, which will impact the free flow of wealth. Look for safer options to invest money. The second part of the day is good to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some females will require spending on a celebration at the office or in the classroom. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, cosmetics, leather, and computer accessories will receive good returns today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today You will recover from bone-related ailments. However, those who have a history of cardiac issues will develop complications. You should also be careful about the bones. Stay in the company of people with a positive attitude and avoid all negative thoughts. While going on adventure trips, ensure that you have a medical kit ready. Some females will have digestion-related issues, while children may complain about pain at elbows.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)