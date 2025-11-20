Sagittarius Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: Sapphire may bring abundant luck today

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, say no to worries Fix relationship issues today with a mature attitude. The professional life will also see positive things. Financially, a fortune is waiting for you today. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Have pleasant moments in love. Be ready to take up professional challenges today. While financially you will be good, your general health may have minor troubles.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

No major incidents will happen in the love life. Despite minor friction in the first half of the day, the relationship will move smoothly. Do not invade the personal space of the lover, and also maintain a cordial relationship where you may share every emotion. The second part of the day is good for giving surprise gifts. Some love affairs will obtain the support of parents today. You may also propose to the crush to get a positive response.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

There will be productivity-related issues, and you need to pay more attention to the job. Be sensible in conversations and also take steps to appease the seniors. Those who plan to switch jobs can put down the paper, as an interview call will come by this evening. IT, healthcare, media, legal, advertising, architecture, and hospitality professionals will have a tight schedule. Students need to pay special attention to academics to clear the examinations. Entrepreneurs need to be careful while launching new ventures.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial status will be good today. There will be celebrations within the family, and you are expected to contribute a decent amount. Some businessmen will clear the due and will also make new financial deals with partners. You may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances or even renovate the house. Female natives will have a legal issue that requires finance. You may also donate money to a charity today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will come up today. You will have trouble breathing. Some natives will develop chest-related issues. You should also be careful about sleep-related disorders. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports, including underwater activities. Some females will have gynecological issues in the morning. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have oral health issues.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

