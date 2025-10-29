Sagittarius Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: New responsibilities may keep the day tightly packed

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your decisions mark your personality Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair. You may consider opportunities to prove your mettle at the job. Wealth demands more care. Minor health issues exist. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Go for crucial solutions for love-related issues today. Minor professional issues may be there, but you will succeed in giving the best results. You should also consider both the wealth and health today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible in the relationship today. Those who have already proposed and are waiting for a response can be confident about a positive one. You may discuss the relationship with the parents to get their approval. Today is also a good day to surprise your lover with gifts. Some love affairs may turn possessive, and females who feel like coming out of it can pick the first part of the day. You should also keep the love affair safe from third-party interventions.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will keep the day tightly packed. Those who handle managerial responsibilities will require handling multiple issues, including office politics. You need to be confident while making business presentations to clients. Brush up on your communication skills as you need to negotiate with a client today. Some electricians, academicians, judges, receptionists, and bankers will work overtime.

Traders handling textiles, ornaments, footwear, electronics, and auto spare parts will receive good returns.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status demands more attention. Some previous investments may not bring the expected returns. You may also face challenges in the form of payments and a lack of funds, which will impact the business. There will also be trouble in the form of monetary disputes within the family. You should also avoid lending a large amount to a friend or sibling today. The second part of the day is good to reach a compromise on wealth-related issues with trade partners.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balance between both office and personal life. You should be ready to compromise on the diet, and the second part of the day is good to give up sugar. Seniors should not miss medications today. You may also develop viral fever, oral health issues, and vision-related issues. You may also have a urinary infection or vision-related issues.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)