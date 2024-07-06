Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in self Stay happy in the love affair and consider taking up new responsibilities at work. Make smart financial investments today. Health will also be good today. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 6, 2024: Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 06, 2024 predicts smart investments

Spend time talking to resolve the troubles in your love life. Show the willingness to take up new tasks that will also demand extra attention. You may receive funds today and the prosperity will help you make major financial decisions. No major medical issue will impact the routine life.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Today your love stars are bright and celebrate the day with a romantic dinner or late-night drive. Your relationship will also be approved by the parents. Some ego-related problems can impact personal life. Be a master of emotions and stay out of verbal clashes. Problems may happen between you and your partner but remember not to cross the limits. Married Sagittarius females will be happy spending time with their spouse. Single natives can confidently express their feelings to the crush and get a positive response.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Academicians, publishers, creative directors, movie makers, animators, copy editors, and architects would get opportunities to prove their prowess today. You may also consider putting down the papers as you may receive interview calls sooner. Today is good to attend an interview. Students may find it easier to comprehend new chapters in the classroom. They may even score good grades in examinations.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources and some females will utilize this time to buy jewelry or vehicles. If you are into business and have foreign clients, you’ll witness a good inflow of foreign wealth to the coffers. A sibling may demand financial support and you will be in a position to provide it. You may receive a bank loan which may better your financial status but the returns from previous investments will not be as expected.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Do not bring the office life to home Spend time with family and be cautious about minor ailments including viral fever, knee and joint pain, digestion issues, and vomiting. Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages today and instead, replace them with fruit juices. Asthmatic patients need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasy. Avoid driving on hilly terrains tonight.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)