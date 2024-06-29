 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts a professional crisis | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts a professional crisis

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 29, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for June 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both health & wealth are also good.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, prove your prowess at work

Ensure you give the best in the love life and perform brilliantly at work. Your commitment will bring positive results. Both health & wealth are also good.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024: Ensure you give the best in the love life and perform brilliantly at work.
You will spend more time with your lover and ensure every trouble is settled before the day ends. Handle professional crises with care. While financial prosperity will be at your side, your health will also be in good shape today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Express your love today through words and actions. Romantic life will see many bright moments today. Share the happiness today and also be accommodating in life. It is good to skip the topics that may disturb the lover. Be a patient listener and also shower affection on the lover. Those who have a plan to take the relationship forward can get consent from parents. Plan a romantic dinner where you may surprise the lover with gifts.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about office politics and a coworker may try to derail your productivity. However, your success is in evading the trouble and giving the best at work. Your dedication and commitment will be positively accepted by the management and your team members will support you in different assigned tasks. Some professionals will visit the client's office while those who are into creative segments like arts, music, acting, and painting will get opportunities to display their talent. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary hiccups will be there. Avoid large-scale shopping, especially for luxury items. You may also delay the purchase of a vehicle or property. Do not lend money to anyone as it may be difficult to get it back. Some natives will also see clearing all pending dues. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds today. You should also not try the fortune in speculative business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health and no medical issue will impact your routine life. However, some females may have gynecological issues. Children should be careful to not have cuts while playing. Athletes may develop minor injuries while pregnant females should avoid riding a two-wheeler today. Minor headaches or stomach issues will also be common today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

