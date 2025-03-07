Menu Explore
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2025 advice to start family planning

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 07, 2025 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Married females may also expect to expand the family.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You never bow to pressure

Express your feelings without inhibition in the relationship. Professional success will reflect in your financial status and your health will also be fine.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2025: Stay healthy by adopting a good lifestyle.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2025: Stay healthy by adopting a good lifestyle.

Do not compromise on ethics in the workplace. Be sensitive in the relationship and consider safe monetary decisions. Stay healthy by adopting a good lifestyle.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Avoid unpleasant conversations and you should also make efforts to convince the parents about the relationship. Some females will be lucky to patch up with an ex-lover today. However, this should not impact the present relationship. Be careful to provide the personal space for the lover. Do not be possessive and this can have serious consequences. Single natives will meet someone special while traveling, at the office, classroom, or at a family function. Married females may also expect to expand the family.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Take risks at work and you are also good at handling crucial tasks that demand special attention. You should also be ready to negotiate with clients who are adamant and stubborn. This will help add value to the professional profile. Sales and marketing people will have a tight schedule while lawyers will take up cases that attract public attention. Avoid office gossip and stay in the good book of the management.

Those who are into businesses associated with fashion accessories, pharmaceuticals, insurance, and vehicles will see good results.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

While you may receive money from different sources, it is good to avoid large-scale expenditure. However, you may buy electronic appliances. Be careful when you lend a big amount to a friend or relative. Some natives may also develop monetary disagreements with their business partners. Seniors may divide the wealth among children today. You will be fortunate in speculative business. Entrepreneurs may have issues in raising funds today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Avoid stress at work and ensure you stay happy with friends and family which will relieve you mentally. This will also help you settle minor health issues including hypertension and digestion issues. Minor breathing issues may disturb seniors who would need a doctor’s help. You may suffer from sleep-related issues but doing yoga and breathing exercises would save you.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
