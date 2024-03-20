 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 predicts fiscal luck | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 predicts fiscal luck

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 20, 2024 01:30 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for March 20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Avoid office gossip and pay more attention to productivity.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep your day pleasant and warm

The love life is strong and robust today and you both will spend more time together. Take up new roles at the office. You are good in terms of health today.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024: You are good in terms of health today.
Avoid office gossip and pay more attention to productivity. Take care to settle all issues with the lover to stay happy in the relationship. Financial issues exist today but your health is good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of love. Single Sagittarius natives will fall in love while those in a relationship will turn the affair into a productive one. Do not shy away from expressing your feelings. Spend more time and indulge in romantic activities. Married Sagittarius natives may conceive and will also have a good rapport with the family of the spouse. Office romance is suitable only for single Sagittarius natives.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Those who are serving the notice period will receive multiple job offers, each matching your profile. Be confident while attending a job interview as you will crack it. You may have trouble handling multiple projects at a time which can cause friction with the management or clients. The first half of the day will be a little troublesome and businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Consider cutting down the expenditure today. Do not spend a big amount on luxury shopping. You will receive money from a previous investment and there will also be a legal settlement over a property that will bring in prosperity. But your goal should be to save for the rainy day. You may consider property, stock, and speculative business as good investment options. Entrepreneurs should be careful before making crucial expansion plans or signing new deals.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise. You may also do yoga or meditate for about 15 minutes to start the day with a fresh note. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Give away unhealthy habits such as smoking as this can be dangerous in the long run. Diabetic Sagittarius natives must be careful to have a balanced diet sans sugar. Seniors may have issues while walking.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 predicts fiscal luck
© 2024 HindustanTimes
