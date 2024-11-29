Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 predicts fortune in trading

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you prefer troubled sea Take steps to settle the tremor in the relationship today. Your commitment to your job will help in your career. Be wise while handling money. Health is also intact. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024: Businessmen will succeed in raising funds and some traders will also receive money in foreign currency.

There is no scope for ego clashes in love life. New responsibilities will tighten the schedule today. Fortunately, both health and wealth are positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Embrace new love today. Single natives and those who had a breakup in the recent past will be happy to find an interesting person. Those who are new to the love affair must spend more time together. You need to avoid discussing the past that may upset the lover. Value the emotions of the lover and also take up the relationship with the parents for approval. Maybe your ex-partner will try to come back and this can be a pleasant moment.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Prove diligence at work by adopting new tactics to handle crucial tasks. You may have a tight schedule but the result will be positive. Use communication skills at the negotiation table with clients. Some clients may demand rework on projects and you may also be required to brush up the skills. Today is not the right time for office politics. Junior employees will need to work extra hours today. Traders will have license issues and few officers may see this as an opportunity to make unethical demands.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Stay happy today by smartly handling your wealth. As wealth will come from different sources, you will be keen to invest in the stock market. Having a proper budget and following it may help you stabilize your economic status. While spending on luxury is not a wise decision today, you may buy a house or vehicle. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds and some traders will also receive money in foreign currency.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

As you may suffer from serious ailments including cardiac and kidney issues, it is crucial to have a watch on your health. Pregnant females need to be careful while driving and seniors should avoid adventure activities today. Avoid mental stress at both home and office. Stay in the company of people whom you love. Seniors may also have sleep-related disorders.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)