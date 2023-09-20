News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2023 advises to be careful while traveling

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2023 advises to be careful while traveling

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 20, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for Sept 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions.

22nd November to 21st December

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your determination speaks everything

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for September 20 2023: Expert Capricorn's daily horoscope predictions state a happy love life complemented by professional success.
The love life will be joyous and all existing issues will be resolved. Handle professional issues to be productive. Both health and wealth will also be good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be successful and there will be happiness around. Though your stars of romance are stronger today, avoid starting a new relationship. Your proposal may not get positive feedback and hence wait for a day or two. Those who have minor friction in their love life need to sit and talk to resolve it. Married people should also stay away from ex-partners as this can create issues in family relationships.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Stand firm at team meetings and express your opinion without apprehension. Your innovative suggestions will have takers today. Your efforts will be recognized by the organization. Your communication skills will work out at the negotiation table, especially while handling offshore clients. Some entrepreneurs will launch new ventures but ensure not have legal tussles with local authorities. Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You may be happy to know that there will be a good inflow of wealth from different sources. A previous investment may also work in your favour bringing in good revenues. This may prompt you to invest more in the stock market as well as speculative business. Today is good to buy a home or to renovate one. A few female Sagittarius natives will also invest in jewelry. Fix the financial disputes with relatives and also provide financial help to a friend who is in need.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Stay away from junk food or anything too oily and spicy to satisfy your hunger. Instead go for a healthy menu rich in fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Maintain a balanced personal and office life. Some minor ear and eye infections may disturb you today, but your general health will be good. Senior Sagittarius natives must be careful while boarding a bus or train.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

