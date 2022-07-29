Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 29,'22 states, peace

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Two words that define a Sagittarius are wise and honest. You have a dynamic personality and are able to impress whomsoever you meet. You are full of energy and believe in action. Being smart and intelligent, you are able to see future possibilities and take risks. You are able to think ten steps ahead of what everyone else thinks and so no one can fool you. You are independent, fun loving and friendly. Having the quality of open communication, you find it easy to get along with anyone. You are dedicated and can do anything for your family. Your love and support makes you a favorite among friends and relatives. Work-life balance is your strength. You never let work overtake your personal preferences. Your pleasing manners and a balanced approach to problems will endear you to someone important on the academic front.

Sagittarius Finance Today You will have to think before making any investment. Raising capital for a business project will require some hard thinking. Your definite source of income will help you in making any financial arrangements if required. The day will be peaceful with no money issues.

Sagittarius Family Today Take care of your family. There might be some discord so be little cautious when discussing any family matter. Elders will have high expectations from you. Work and family time needs to be balanced.

Sagittarius Career Today Nothing will bother your mind. You might receive overseas news and business offers. An excellent day to finalize new deals. You will be successful in whatever new agreement you sign today.

Sagittarius Health Today Your positive attitude towards healthy eating keeps you fit. You are able to enjoy the day as your health remains exceptionally good. This keeps you away from all worries and brings out the best in you.

Sagittarius Love Life Today You will experience the pleasure that comes when a person first falls in love. You will have some exciting social activity and the day will be much better than you expect it to be.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

