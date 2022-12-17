Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: A favourable love life

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you may have a tranquillized mind. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may not yell at anybody, instead handle every situation with ease. Utilize your energy at some good deeds, and donate money to NGOs. Your partner may provide help and take on your other responsibilities so that you could concentrate on your work. Your beloved may not want to see you today as she is busy with some important work. Your financial condition may improve after receiving money from various sources, or maybe your boss has some great plans for you. Explore your skills and evaluate your personality.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You may have a strong financial condition. You might accumulate wealth from various sources which may help you amplify your bank balance. Good finance usually tends to create a chance of splurge, so pay attention to your expenses.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may have a favourable married life today. Your spouse might give you a surprise when you reach home. The environment may be full of elation and love. Avoid any conflict in between.

Sagittarius Career Today

You may have an auspicious day today. Your work will be appreciated and the efforts may be commendable. Your boss may introduce you to some of the influential people of higher rank.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may have good health today. Address your minor ailments, and rest you are absolutely fine. You may need to do some exercise, yoga, and meditation to attain serenity in life.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Today, you may not experience a favourable love life. Your beloved may not want to meet you today. If you reach the venue late, you may find her in a furious mood, which may spoil your entire day. Take flowers to make her happy.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON