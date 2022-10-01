Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 1, 2022: Day promises success

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarians are advised to stay calm today and try and consolidate their position on the professional front. You may need to review important projects periodically and improve upon them. You need to make efforts to avoid miscommunication with everyone to ensure smooth relations. It’s time to make some property investments for your kids. Good advice from family members brings gains. Constructing or buying a house is possible for those desiring their own place. Sagittarius natives are advised to start the day with a walk and light workout to maintain a position of physical exertion. Simple stretching or moderate exercise can keep you fit and avoid making you feel sluggish by the end of the day. Even a distant journey by road is likely to be smooth and swift for Sagittarius individuals. You may make a good time and even enjoy the journey. Nothing is impossible as long as you have the will to overcome it.

Sagittarius Finance Today The day promises success in finalizing new financial schemes or dealings to reap the expected benefits. The economic front is set to stabilize after a brief period of turbulence. Handsome are earnings indicated for those dealing in stock or share market.

Sagittarius Family Today An upcoming auspicious occasion in the family is worth celebrating. It may bring peace, love, and a harmonious ambiance to your household. Sagittarius individuals can expect total support and helpful suggestions from family members for their new venture.

Sagittarius Career Today A laid-back attitude towards important tasks may put you behind schedule. Being a volunteer for a project on the professional front will work in your favour and earn you brownie points. Senior colleagues are likely to seek your assistance in a new project at the workplace.

Sagittarius Health Today The company of a health-conscious person will help wean you off unhealthy practices. You need to prioritize yourself and your fitness goals. Assess your well-being, your diet, and your mental health. Do not neglect even minor discomfort; consult your doctor for a regular check-up.

Sagittarius Love Life Today You can surprise your significant other by revealing your romantic side. You are likely to get stuck in the web of charm and beauty of someone you find desirable. Success and failures in love life are likely to keep you on tenterhooks.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

