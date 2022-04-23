Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 23

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, your cheerful mood may get you through the day without any botheration. Make the most of the day. A nice surprise may be on its way to you. Wait patiently to see for yourself! Your optimism may be at an all-time high and you may be able to compete in activities that require you to stand with grit and conviction. Exercising caution and being practical in any undertaking is likely to prepare you to tackle problems that might crop up later on. Family support may give you the strength to carry on even in tough times. Students are likely to need extra efforts to excel on their academic front. Matters of a disputed land or property may be solved cordially by the end of the day. Travelling may prove to be a hectic and costly affair.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the economic front, the day may bring excellent results. Your monetary status is likely to improve and your family business is likely to soar. Major financial gains are foreseen from investments in land and vehicle.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, you may experience a blissful time with your parents. Everyone may be in a cheerful mood, which is likely to fill the homely atmosphere with peace and harmony. Children may become the source of joy.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, you may perform well, but some jealous colleagues might harm your interests. Be wary of such individuals. Do not let go of an opportunity to move abroad due to your work commitments.

Sagittarius Health Today

Health-wise, you may experience a delight. Practising yoga asanas daily may relieve stress and keep you happy, while indulging in fun activities like Zumba or Pilates may keep you physically fit and in good shape.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may get to spend a good time with your partner. You may try to keep the spark alive in your relationship by undertaking fun trips together frequently. Singles, looking for love, may find a suitable mate.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026