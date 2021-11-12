Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 12: Look for twists in love!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios are the most compassionate people you can find. They are optimistic and thus maintain the environment in a cool manner the chaotic crowd. A Scorpio is determined to be successful and ambitious. They are quite intuitive and can have better understanding about things. Scorpios are very passionate and intense lovers. They love their better half to the most. A great family time to keep you loved and cherished is being reflected by your constellation. Your social nature is going to help you have a great time with your coworkers. If there is one thing that you have to keep in mind before you step into the day, then that should be your relationship with your life partner. So Scorpios, cheer up and read ahead to know your day better.

Scorpio Finance Today

You may not face any monetary crises as of this day. But today you may hear from your relatives asking for monetary support which might put you into dilemma as to help or not.

Scorpio Family Today

Good times are those times around your dear ones, the time spent along with your folks may become the most effective time of the day. They got your back.

Scorpio Career Today

It’s going to be a big day on your career front. Your dedication and hard work might allow perks today. You can expect leadership opportunities at your work place.

Scorpio Health Today

Your health condition might be fluctuating today. Start your day with a morning walk and avoid eating junk food. Keep up your motive of healthy lifestyle.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Do not ignore the finest things in your relationship. Make sure you reserve your time for your loved one, back home. Put in some effort to keep your spouse happy by giving them time and attention.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026