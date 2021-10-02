Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 2: you are in good financial condition

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, this day has a lot to offer. You will come across many new opportunities and deals that can prove beneficial for your business. Salaried people will also have a productive day today.

If you are planning an outing or visiting a relative, it is good to postpone it today. Wedding bells will ring soon for someone in your family.

Since you are in good financial condition, you can splurge a bit on something you have been planning to buy for a long time. Everything seems good on finance, family and love front, but try to postpone travelling somewhere for leisure or business purposes.

What else is there for you to enjoy today, just read ahead!

Scorpio Finance Today

You are in good financial condition, so spending on an expensive home appliance or splurging on something quite expensive will not break your bank. Those who have been hunting the property market for a good deal should think about investing in the real estate market now.

Scorpio Family Today

Some family members will be busy preparing for a get-together today. You may get a chance to meet your loved ones or childhood friends. Things will go smoothly and you will get a chance to enjoy a cheerful aura at home.

Scorpio Career Today

Things will go normal on the professional front. You may get an extra workload due to a lack of resources, but it will be a cakewalk for you to complete without any issue.

Scorpio Health Today

Avoid hitting the gym too hard or doing an intense workout as it may prove harmful to you. Take things slow on the fitness front. Those who are following a healthy lifestyle and diet will surely see some good changes in their health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

There are so many good opportunities that will knock on your door and allow you to spend quality time with your crush today, so make the most of it and plan something romantic today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Rose

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026