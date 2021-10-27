Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 24: A joyous day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your grit and willpower will keep you afloat in tough times today. You will be able to come up with trumps against all odds with your strong resolve and self-discipline. Acceptance will be the keyword for you today. Keep your cool and carry out each task with patience and you will succeed in getting rid of your problems. Your several areas of interest may clash together; so you need to clear your mind of doubt and prioritize them first before you begin pursuing them. Looking at things from a different perspective will help you sort things out - in your relationships, in your career and in your life. Make sure everything is well-planned and in order before going on a long vacation with kids in tow.

Scorpio Finance Today

Money invested in speculative activities is likely to bring you good returns today. You may put surplus capital aside to buy a property, which will give you long-term benefits or to purchase a vehicle.

Scorpio Family Today

Today, your domestic front will be full of happiness and joy. A marriage alliance for a youngster at home will keep everyone in an upbeat mood. Your relationship with your siblings will strengthen with each passing day.

Scorpio Career Today

Today, you will be appreciated for your hard work on the professional front. However, do not waste too much time on other activities at work, which is likely to harm your own interests later on.

Scorpio Health Today

Although you will enjoy sound health today, some underlying ailments are likely to trouble you. Seeking immediate medical attention will bring you relief. Do not ignore the warning signs of your body.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You are likely to enjoy a quiet candle-light dinner with your beloved in a fancy restaurant today. Being clear in your thoughts and opinions and paying attention to your romantic partner's needs will fortify your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026