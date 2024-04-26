Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 advises avoiding past conflicts

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have an incredible personality Have a happy love life along with a busy office life. Ensure you do not make financial mistakes today. No major medical issue will cause trouble as well. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: Stay away from arguments in the relationship

Stay away from arguments in the relationship. No ego-related conflicts should exist in the love affair. Your performance will be good at the office. Handle wealth diligently and your health will also be good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your lover expects you to spare more time in love. Be in touch with the lover even if the relationship is long distance. Talk to your parents about the relationship and even introduce the Scorpio natives to get their approval. Avoid delving deep into the past as this may harm the present love life. Some single Scorpios may be surprised to receive a proposal from an unexpected person which you can accept today. Married females may conceive today and office romance is not a good idea.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Handle the work pressure on a positive note. Your diligence will work out in client interactions while innovative concepts will be accepted by the client. Those who are into architecture, social media, creative industry, aviation, hospitality, and academics will see a tight schedule. Promotion may happen and you may also receive accolades for contribution. Those who are into trade and business may face troubles from authorities which need to be resolved today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is good to launch a new business venture. You will see opportunities to save for a rainy day. Today is good to repair the house or even to buy one. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle. Females will be happy to clear the dues. College students may need finance for fees and other admission purposes.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There may be some stress from the family but that will get sorted out sooner. Minor stomach infections may disturb children. Ensure you take all medicines on time and always carry a medical or first-aid kit while traveling somewhere. Children may complain about headaches or digestion issues today. Be careful about what you eat and also avoid taking risks in adventure sports.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)