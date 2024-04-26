 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 advises avoiding past conflicts | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 advises avoiding past conflicts

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 26, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for April 26, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Have a happy love life along with a busy office life.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have an incredible personality

Have a happy love life along with a busy office life. Ensure you do not make financial mistakes today. No major medical issue will cause trouble as well.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: Stay away from arguments in the relationship
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: Stay away from arguments in the relationship

Stay away from arguments in the relationship. No ego-related conflicts should exist in the love affair. Your performance will be good at the office. Handle wealth diligently and your health will also be good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your lover expects you to spare more time in love. Be in touch with the lover even if the relationship is long distance. Talk to your parents about the relationship and even introduce the Scorpio natives to get their approval. Avoid delving deep into the past as this may harm the present love life. Some single Scorpios may be surprised to receive a proposal from an unexpected person which you can accept today. Married females may conceive today and office romance is not a good idea.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Handle the work pressure on a positive note. Your diligence will work out in client interactions while innovative concepts will be accepted by the client. Those who are into architecture, social media, creative industry, aviation, hospitality, and academics will see a tight schedule. Promotion may happen and you may also receive accolades for contribution. Those who are into trade and business may face troubles from authorities which need to be resolved today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is good to launch a new business venture. You will see opportunities to save for a rainy day. Today is good to repair the house or even to buy one. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle. Females will be happy to clear the dues. College students may need finance for fees and other admission purposes.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There may be some stress from the family but that will get sorted out sooner. Minor stomach infections may disturb children. Ensure you take all medicines on time and always carry a medical or first-aid kit while traveling somewhere. Children may complain about headaches or digestion issues today. Be careful about what you eat and also avoid taking risks in adventure sports.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 advises avoiding past conflicts
