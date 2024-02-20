 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts financial troubles | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts financial troubles

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts financial troubles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 20, 2024 01:37 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for February 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Troubleshoot all existing love issues today.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you will turn risks into opportunities

Troubleshoot all existing love issues today. Be successful in your job and also take the initiative to settle all financial troubles. Your health is good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your love life is creative today. Share happy moments and also hush up unpleasant past. Today is good to express your love to the crush; Single Scorpio females will also receive more than one proposal today. But before you make any commitment, keep your eyes open as the chances of getting into the wrong relationship are also high. Some Scorpios who are in a long-distance relationship will see serious hiccups causing major issues including a breakup today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be ready for multitasking today. Some designations will require you to work overtime to complete the tasks. Handle official pressure with confidence. Marketing and salespeople may travel. Be professional in your dealings with coworkers and clients. Traders, businessmen, and entrepreneurs will be happy to see positive outputs in the earnings. Those who want to raise funds for expansion will see positive results.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You will see wealth from multiple sources. And along with the prosperity, your expenses may also shoot up today. A medical emergency within the family will need you to spend an amount. You can also consider buying a property as the horoscope permits it. Scorpios can confidently try their fortune in the stock market or speculative business. A legal issue will be settled and you can also take the initiative to resolve an existing monetary dispute with a sibling.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with mild exercise. You may walk for about 20 minutes or even do yoga or meditation. Drink plenty of water and have a balanced diet rich in fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Ensure you have a balanced office and personal life. This will keep you safe from professional pressure. Seniors who develop breath-related issues must consult a doctor.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On