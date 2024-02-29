 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 27, 2024 predicts waves of change | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 27, 2024 predicts waves of change

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 27, 2024 predicts waves of change

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 29, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for February 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major medical issue will come up today.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you stand by principles

Express love in relationships & utilize professional chances to make the day brighter. There will be prosperity in life and this permits smart financial decisions.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Minor tremors in the love relationship require diplomatic handling. Be sincere to your lover and stay away from casual hook ups. Married females may find the interference of family members of the spouse annoying and this must be settled by talking to the husband. Single Scorpios may find new love today. Stay happy while spending time together and motivate the partner in the endeavors. However, wait for a few days to propose.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will receive accolades. New responsibilities will come to you as the seniors and the organization trust the potential. IT professionals, engineers, salespersons, and lawyers will have stiff competition today and it is important to outshine the other team members to grow professionally. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds today while negotiations will clients can be a little tougher.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You are lucky to see wealth flowing in. Previous investments can bring in good returns and you may also consider making new investments for a safer tomorrow. Share, stock, and speculative business are viable options. Scorpios who handle financial portfolios at the office need to be careful as minor disparities in balance sheets may appear. Have a proper financial plan for better money management. The guidance of a financial expert will work here.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will come up today. However, female natives may develop gynecological issues in the first part of the day. Children may develop bruises while playing. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train. Pregnant females need to be careful about their diet as well. Be careful while working in the kitchen today as minor cuts may happen while chopping the vegetables.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

