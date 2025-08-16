Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Scorpio Horoscope Today for August 16, 2025: Office politics may be involved

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 04:07 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: A senior at the workplace will try to belittle the achievements.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, ensure you beat the odds effectively

Resolve the troubles in the relationship. Opt for safe investment decisions. The professional life will also be successful. Maintain a balanced lifestyle.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The relationship will be productive, and the professional life will also see success moments today. Financially, you are good at making crucial decisions. Your health is also intact.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Expect some miracles in love today. A relationship that was on the verge of a break-up may get stronger again. Your commitment will work out, and the lover will positively respond. Spend more time together, sharing emotions. Single females may also expect a proposal today in the classroom or at the workplace. Married natives must avoid office romance, as their spouse will find this out. Some relationships will also require the intervention of seniors.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your opinions and suggestions carry value in the workplace. In case you prefer more recognition, stay away from office politics and be expressive at meetings. There are work-related travels, and those who are in the banking, finance, and accounting sectors need to be highly careful when doing the calculations. A senior at the workplace will try to belittle the achievements. However, ensure your productivity is not impacted. You may also launch a new concept today, while some students will have trouble clearing examinations.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will come in, but it is good to have a proper financial plan for a safer tomorrow. You may consider investments in stocks, trade, and speculative businesses today, which will also bring in good returns in the coming days. Females may require spending on a celebration at the workplace, while some natives will also be happy buying a new property. You may also get into a financial dispute with a friend.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will come up. But there can be issues related to elbows or knees. Some children will complain about headaches or digestion issues, while allergies will also be common today. Do yoga and light breathing exercises this morning or evening to keep your health steady. Athletes need to be careful on the ground. Today is also a good day to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today for August 16, 2025: Office politics may be involved
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On