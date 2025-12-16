Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 16, 2025: The day is suitable for marriage

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 04:46 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: There can be challenges at the job, but you will succeed in handling them.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not let gossip influence the decisions

Express the emotions to strengthen the love affair. There can be challenges at the job, but you will succeed in handling them. Health issues will also come up.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Have a stress-free love life along with multiple opportunities to professionally grow. No serious financial woe will trouble you. You may expect health issues today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will be productive today, and you both will spend more time together. Do not get into arguments, and ensure you also consider taking the love affair to the next level. Those who recently had a breakup will be happy to know a new relationship is in the process of being made. Consider the second part of the day to discuss the relationship with the parents. Be romantic in approach and also share happy emotions by spending more time together.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You need to be committed to the tasks. Those who are into the automobile, IT, mechanics, biotechnology, healthcare, and electricity would receive tasks with tough deadlines. Do not compromise on the quality of work, as criticisms will come up from seniors. The first part of the day is good to launch a new project or take up a new assignment. When the company assigns you a new task, realize that your profile is getting stronger. Businessmen will clear issues in the partnerships.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will permit you to try a fortune in speculative business. Some professionals will launch new businesses, and your spouse will also be supportive in financial affairs. The second half of the day is auspicious to buy a new vehicle. You may also resolve a monetary issue today with a sibling. Some females will be required to contribute to a celebration at the workplace. A marriage within the family will need your contribution.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac or liver illness may develop complications. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside. Do not lift heavy objects today. Some natives will also have minor issues, including sore throat and digestive issues. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a train or bus. Try doing exercise daily and switch to healthy food today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 16, 2025: The day is suitable for marriage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On