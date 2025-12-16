Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 16, 2025: The day is suitable for marriage

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not let gossip influence the decisions Express the emotions to strengthen the love affair. There can be challenges at the job, but you will succeed in handling them. Health issues will also come up. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Have a stress-free love life along with multiple opportunities to professionally grow. No serious financial woe will trouble you. You may expect health issues today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will be productive today, and you both will spend more time together. Do not get into arguments, and ensure you also consider taking the love affair to the next level. Those who recently had a breakup will be happy to know a new relationship is in the process of being made. Consider the second part of the day to discuss the relationship with the parents. Be romantic in approach and also share happy emotions by spending more time together.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You need to be committed to the tasks. Those who are into the automobile, IT, mechanics, biotechnology, healthcare, and electricity would receive tasks with tough deadlines. Do not compromise on the quality of work, as criticisms will come up from seniors. The first part of the day is good to launch a new project or take up a new assignment. When the company assigns you a new task, realize that your profile is getting stronger. Businessmen will clear issues in the partnerships.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will permit you to try a fortune in speculative business. Some professionals will launch new businesses, and your spouse will also be supportive in financial affairs. The second half of the day is auspicious to buy a new vehicle. You may also resolve a monetary issue today with a sibling. Some females will be required to contribute to a celebration at the workplace. A marriage within the family will need your contribution.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac or liver illness may develop complications. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside. Do not lift heavy objects today. Some natives will also have minor issues, including sore throat and digestive issues. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a train or bus. Try doing exercise daily and switch to healthy food today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)