Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 20, 2025: The stars hint at smart investments

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not let egos impact the routine life Keep the love affair productive. Despite the challenges, you will succeed in professional assignments. Your health may have issues. Control the expenditure. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The love life will see pleasant moments. Take up additional professional responsibilities. As wealth comes in, you can confidently look at positive investment options. Your health may develop minor issues.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Go for more enticing moments in romance. Spend time together to share your emotions. Some love affairs will demand more communication, and those who find the love affair toxic can come out of it. You both must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Your lover expects your guidance in financial decisions. Some females will go back to their ex-lovers, but this should not hurt the present relationship.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude will invite appreciation from clients. Be confident about challenges and ensure you meet the deadlines. Those who have interviews scheduled for today may face challenges while traveling to the job location. Some tasks will demand extra attention, especially for banking-related jobs. Females who are new in an office need to be more careful while expressing ideas at team meetings. You may also consider business promotions that will bring positive results. Students will also clear examinations today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity will exist, and you are good at making crucial monetary decisions. A medical emergency will also come up today, and you must ensure you have enough money in the coffer. You may also be ready to take risks in financial affairs. Some females will donate money to charity, while the second part of the day is good for buying a vehicle or an electronic appliance. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor health issues, and those who have cardiac issues will require medical attention in the second part of the day. A diabetic native must be careful about the diet. Females will complain about skin infections today. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. You may have oral health issues that will impact your daily life.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

