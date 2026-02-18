Edit Profile
    Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: Good fortune for tarders will be foreseen

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Some traders will also have relief from tax-related issues today.

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 12:19 PM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Prioritize your tasks today!

    Take steps to settle the issues in your love life. Be careful to not miss professional opportunities. Both health and wealth can give you a bad day.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Be open in communication, as this is needed to keep the love life alive. Your attitude is crucial in the love affair, and you must also be careful to handle wealth diligently. Health can also be complicated today.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    A happy romantic life waits for you. Keep the partner in a good mood and ensure you both spend more time together. You both share happiness and grief alike and always shower affection on each other. This will strengthen the bond. You may surprise the lover with gifts. Pick the second part of the day to consider a vacation or a dinner together. Some single natives will find an interesting person at the workplace or at a party.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Be careful about the professional assignments. There will be office politics, and it is also good to have a positive attitude while dealing with the clients. Healthcare professionals will have a tough time while authors will see a new work published. Some students will clear the examinations today. You should also be careful while handling tasks with high knowledge of technological knowledge. For businessmen, extra caution is mandatory while making important decisions, especially related to business expansions.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    You will see fortune flowing in, and this will result in your lifestyle. Looking at the wealth, you may be tempted to invest heavily in a speculative business, but learn about the market before you make a final call. You may also help a needy friend, but ensure the money will be returned on time. You will also be successful in buying a new property or even in settling a legal dispute. Some traders will also have relief from tax-related issues today.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    No major medical issue will come up today. You may, however, have viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues that may not be serious. Ensure your diet is balanced and skip everything rich in oil and grease. While you need to quit alcohol today and should also drink plenty of water, staying in the company of people with a positive attitude is also crucial.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

