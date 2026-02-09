Edit Profile
    Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 9, 2026: Use communication skills at the negotiation table

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: There will be good returns from previous investments, which will help you settle all dues.

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 4:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the scores with a positive note

    Resolve the relationship issues and ensure you maintain a positive attitude throughout your official life. Ensure you avoid large-scale investments today.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Diligent handling of romantic affairs is the need of the hour. Your busy office schedule will also help you display your mettle. Both health & wealth are positive.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    There can be moments where your lover will suspect your intentions, and your gestures will be misread today. This may create a tussle in the relationship. Today is a good time to discuss the love affair with the parents. You should also be ready to spend more time with your lover in the evening hours. Female natives will get a proposal from someone they closely know. Fortunate natives will resolve the troubles in their past relationships and may also get back into them.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Use communication skills at the negotiation table. A happy client will especially mention you in the next project. Some professionals, especially those who are into IT media, healthcare, finance, services, and academics, may have a tough time in the first half of the day. Architects, interior designers, copywriters, and automobile engineers will visit the client's office today. Those who are into the trade of textiles, food & beverages, leather, and pharmaceuticals will see good returns.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    You are good in terms of wealth. There will be good returns from previous investments, which will help you settle all dues. You can confidently invest in the stock market. More prosperity will flow into the accounts of businessmen, especially those dealing with manufacturing, construction, and the pharmaceutical business. Some natives will inherit property. It is also good to buy a new property.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    General health will be good. However, there can be trouble in the eyes or ears, mostly mild infections. You should also stay away from people with a negative attitude. Some natives will complain about migraines. Children will have viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues today. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports, including underwater activities. You should also be careful while boarding a train.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

