Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 9, 2026: Use communication skills at the negotiation table

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the scores with a positive note
Resolve the relationship issues and ensure you maintain a positive attitude throughout your official life. Ensure you avoid large-scale investments today.
Diligent handling of romantic affairs is the need of the hour. Your busy office schedule will also help you display your mettle. Both health & wealth are positive.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
There can be moments where your lover will suspect your intentions, and your gestures will be misread today. This may create a tussle in the relationship. Today is a good time to discuss the love affair with the parents. You should also be ready to spend more time with your lover in the evening hours. Female natives will get a proposal from someone they closely know. Fortunate natives will resolve the troubles in their past relationships and may also get back into them.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Use communication skills at the negotiation table. A happy client will especially mention you in the next project. Some professionals, especially those who are into IT media, healthcare, finance, services, and academics, may have a tough time in the first half of the day. Architects, interior designers, copywriters, and automobile engineers will visit the client's office today. Those who are into the trade of textiles, food & beverages, leather, and pharmaceuticals will see good returns.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
You are good in terms of wealth. There will be good returns from previous investments, which will help you settle all dues. You can confidently invest in the stock market. More prosperity will flow into the accounts of businessmen, especially those dealing with manufacturing, construction, and the pharmaceutical business. Some natives will inherit property. It is also good to buy a new property.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
General health will be good. However, there can be trouble in the eyes or ears, mostly mild infections. You should also stay away from people with a negative attitude. Some natives will complain about migraines. Children will have viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues today. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports, including underwater activities. You should also be careful while boarding a train.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More