Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 9, 2026: Use communication skills at the negotiation table

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the scores with a positive note Resolve the relationship issues and ensure you maintain a positive attitude throughout your official life. Ensure you avoid large-scale investments today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Diligent handling of romantic affairs is the need of the hour. Your busy office schedule will also help you display your mettle. Both health & wealth are positive.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today There can be moments where your lover will suspect your intentions, and your gestures will be misread today. This may create a tussle in the relationship. Today is a good time to discuss the love affair with the parents. You should also be ready to spend more time with your lover in the evening hours. Female natives will get a proposal from someone they closely know. Fortunate natives will resolve the troubles in their past relationships and may also get back into them.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today Use communication skills at the negotiation table. A happy client will especially mention you in the next project. Some professionals, especially those who are into IT media, healthcare, finance, services, and academics, may have a tough time in the first half of the day. Architects, interior designers, copywriters, and automobile engineers will visit the client's office today. Those who are into the trade of textiles, food & beverages, leather, and pharmaceuticals will see good returns.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today You are good in terms of wealth. There will be good returns from previous investments, which will help you settle all dues. You can confidently invest in the stock market. More prosperity will flow into the accounts of businessmen, especially those dealing with manufacturing, construction, and the pharmaceutical business. Some natives will inherit property. It is also good to buy a new property.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today General health will be good. However, there can be trouble in the eyes or ears, mostly mild infections. You should also stay away from people with a negative attitude. Some natives will complain about migraines. Children will have viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues today. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports, including underwater activities. You should also be careful while boarding a train.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)